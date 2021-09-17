Published: 12:33 PM September 17, 2021 Updated: 12:34 PM September 17, 2021

15-year-old Charlotte Beck (pictured) from Littleport, will star in an eight-episode podcast by SQUAD about armed forces life. - Credit: Charlotte Beck

A teenager from Littleport has been picked by a national military children’s charity to star on a new podcast about armed forces life.

15-year-old Charlotte Beck, whose Dad serves in the Royal Air Force, is one of 15 teenagers to appear on SQUAD, a podcast by Little Troopers.

Little Troopers is the UK’s only charity to support children who have parents serving in the British Armed Forces.

The eight-episode podcast sees Charlotte and other guests share their personal experiences of being a service child.

They also express their views on some of the unique challenges they face including deployment and separation, schooling, moving home and forming new friendships.

“It’s been so much fun to be a part of this project,” said Charlotte.

“It’s all about letting other military teenagers know there is a whole community of us out there who share similar experiences – both good and bad!

“I hope the podcasts helps spread awareness of what military life is like and the important work that Little Troopers does.”

Funded by the Armed Forces Covenant Trust as part of the ‘Little Troopers at School’ project, the aim of SQUAD is to help military teenagers across the British Armed Forces community feel recognised and understood.

They hear from other children who live in similar circumstances and share similar life experiences.

Founder of Little Troopers, Louise Fetigan, said: “It’s so important to our charity that military teenagers are not forgotten about and that they’re given the chance to have a voice.

“We hope lots of military teens will listen to SQUAD at home.

“We also hope secondary schools will find value in bringing their military children together to listen in class and use it to spark further conversation about military life.”

Presenter Katie Thistleton, whose worked for BBC Radio 1 and CBBC, said: “I’ve loved hosting the SQUAD podcast.

“It’s been fantastic to meet so many inspiring young people who have grown up in an armed forces family.

“SQUAD is all about military teens; it’s their podcast and they have led the conversation in a really fun, honest and relatable way that will resonate with thousands of teenagers across the armed forces community.