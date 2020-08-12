Advanced search

100 pairs of football boots and dozens of sports kits donated to charity

PUBLISHED: 13:07 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:07 12 August 2020

100 pairs of football boots and dozens of sports kits donated by Ely residents have been collected from Fleur Patten's house in aid of the Boots2Africa charity. Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

100 pairs of football boots and dozens of sports kits donated by Ely residents have been collected in aid of charity.

Fleur Patten, who runs the Facebook page Miles Of Smiles, has once again been collecting footwear for Boots2Africa.

“Some football boots and trainers only arrived here yesterday (Tuesday August 11) and they are on their way to Malawi and Kenya already,” she said.

“Thanks to everyone involved, particularly Marlene Lockwood (Ely City), Helen Edwards (Witchford Colts) and Littleport Colts.

“But thanks to everyone for every single pair, and to Chris Morgan who kindly donated a goal and a net.

“All will go in a container for shipment.”

It’s not the only charity collection that Fleur is involved with, though, as Shoe Aid will be coming to Ely on Friday to collect 500 pairs of donated footwear.

“They’re all in my garage just waiting to be collected for new feet around the UK,” she added.

