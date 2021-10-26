Published: 10:29 AM October 26, 2021

Mildenhall Speedway boss Malcolm Vasey has offered high praise to his riders after they clinched the National Development League title.

The Fen Tigers put themselves in the box seat by winning at Kent last Tuesday and then finished the job at Armadale on Saturday to secure the club’s first third-tier crown since 2012.

Vasey said: “These are a brilliant band of riders who have not given a moment’s difficulty to me all season.

Jordan Jenkins and Mildenhall Speedway boss Malcolm Vasey with the National Development League cup - Credit: JACK CUPIDO

"They want to ride, they want to win, and they are all a credit to themselves, their families and the club they represent.

“I am so pleased for everyone associated with the club. The owners have worked so hard to put on a season to remember in difficult circumstances and deserve great credit for their efforts.”

Co-owner Phil Kirk added: “What has been a challenging season from the start has ended on a massive high.

Mildenhall Speedway Fen Tigers are 2021 National Development League champions. - Credit: JACK CUPIDO

"It hasn’t been easy, but these boys and the two Lukes (Ruddick and Muff) have come through for us, we are so proud of them all.

“A massive thank you to them, their families and mechanics, our loyal and supportive main sponsors Manchetts Rescue and Recovery and all our other sponsors who have helped the club so much this season.

"Also thanks to our wonderful band of staff and helpers who do so much behind the scenes, and our course our brilliant supporters who have come out in big numbers to support the club.”