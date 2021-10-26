News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Fen Tigers win the speedway league

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:29 AM October 26, 2021   
Mildenhall Speedway Fen Tigers riders with promoters and fans

Mildenhall Speedway Fen Tigers riders with promoters and fans - Credit: JACK CUPIDO

Mildenhall Speedway boss Malcolm Vasey has offered high praise to his riders after they clinched the National Development League title.

The Fen Tigers put themselves in the box seat by winning at Kent last Tuesday and then finished the job at Armadale on Saturday to secure the club’s first third-tier crown since 2012.

Vasey said: “These are a brilliant band of riders who have not given a moment’s difficulty to me all season.

Jordan Jenkins and Mildenhall Speedway boss Malcolm Vasey with the National Development League cup

Jordan Jenkins and Mildenhall Speedway boss Malcolm Vasey with the National Development League cup - Credit: JACK CUPIDO

"They want to ride, they want to win, and they are all a credit to themselves, their families and the club they represent.

“I am so pleased for everyone associated with the club. The owners have worked so hard to put on a season to remember in difficult circumstances and deserve great credit for their efforts.”

You may also want to watch:

Co-owner Phil Kirk added: “What has been a challenging season from the start has ended on a massive high.

Mildenhall Speedway Fen Tigers are 2021 National Development League champions.

Mildenhall Speedway Fen Tigers are 2021 National Development League champions. - Credit: JACK CUPIDO

"It hasn’t been easy, but these boys and the two Lukes (Ruddick and Muff) have come through for us, we are so proud of them all.

Most Read

  1. 1 Crews tackle huge Fens blaze
  2. 2 Fundraiser for mum with terminal cancer to 'have a good Christmas with her family'
  3. 3 Crash driver flees leaving female passenger injured
  1. 4 ‘I’m Lovin It’ burglars caught by McDonald's trip
  2. 5 Of all the places in all the city to park an uninsured 4x4
  3. 6 22 arrests, drugs, cash and weapons seized in county lines crackdown
  4. 7 Heroin dealer kept machete at home
  5. 8 Our archives reveal the 'crackpot' idea to re-open disused rail lines
  6. 9 Rail volunteers recognised at awards ceremony
  7. 10 Sat nav 'takes one for the team' in bridge crash

“A massive thank you to them, their families and mechanics, our loyal and supportive main sponsors Manchetts Rescue and Recovery and all our other sponsors who have helped the club so much this season.

"Also thanks to our wonderful band of staff and helpers who do so much behind the scenes, and our course our brilliant supporters who have come out in big numbers to support the club.”

Speedway
Mildenhall News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Greater Anglia has halted an Ipswich to Peterborough train at Ely

Cambs Live | Updated

Rowdy passengers force train cancellation

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Sunday morning in Ely and police stop this suspected drink driver.

Cambs Live

Shocks all round as police pull over 'white van man'

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Naoki Toyota is the UK managing director of The Sparkling Sake Brewery, which has launched in Ely

'UK dream became a reality': Sparkling sake brewery launches in Ely

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Scene at Almond Drive after fire crews tackled bungalow blaze

Cambs Live | Updated

Fire destroys family bungalow in the Fens

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon