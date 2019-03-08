Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Luca takes 'leave of absence' from Ely air cadets on a Monday to help scouts from Mildenhall achieve a special qualification

PUBLISHED: 14:50 02 May 2019

Acting as a visiting instructor, Sergeant Luca Chadwick set himself the aim of helping all the scouts at the Mildenhall Scout unit achieve their air researcher badge. Picture; AIR CADETS, ELY

Acting as a visiting instructor, Sergeant Luca Chadwick set himself the aim of helping all the scouts at the Mildenhall Scout unit achieve their air researcher badge. Picture; AIR CADETS, ELY

Archant

Since early January an Ely air cadet has been absent every Monday night from his squadron as he has been attending his local scout group in order to complete the volunteering section of his Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Acting as a visiting instructor, Sergeant Luca Chadwick set himself the aim of helping all the scouts at the Mildenhall scout unit achieve their air researcher badge. Luca also produced a number of learning resources for the group to use in the future to pursue other aviation related badges.

Being away from his normal role leading the new recruit flight for Ely air cadets provided a set of new challenges for him as a leader, with some of the group being significantly younger than the junior cadets that he was used to teaching.

However, Sergeant Chadwick quickly got to know all his young charges and was then able to develop a rapport that made interacting with the young scouts far easier than he expected.

This wasn't the first time though that Luca had been immersed in the scouting world as he is an ex Mildenhall scout himself and he was already familiar with the local scout leadership team.

You may also want to watch:

The scout badge 'air researcher' encompasses a variety of aviation skills, including aircraft recognition (a personal favourite of Sergeant Chadwick's) as well as teaching the youngsters the phonetic alphabet.

Teaching complex aeronautical principles to such a young group can be a challenge at times but the good sergeant rose to the challenge teaching the scouts in an interactive and fun way which proved very popular with his young audience.

Spokesman John Donoghue said: “From reports from the scout staff we believe that the Scouts at Mildenhall really benefited from the time and enthusiasm Luca devoted to their pursuit of aviation studies and we hope it has fired within them an interest in flying and other aerospace subjects.”

Ely air cadets are recruiting, if you are aged between 12 to 17 then all you have to do is come along with a parent or your guardian at 7:30pm on any Thursday night to The Air Cadet Centre, Heaton Drive CB7.

The minimum age to join the RAF air cadets is 12 years old but in year 8.

Most Read

New fish restaurant The Red Herring opens by the riverside in Ely evoking a trip down memory lane for its customers

Ahoy there! Mayor Mike Rouse evokes a nautical theme at the opening of the new Red Herring restaurant by the riverside in Ely. Picture; ARCHANT

Caught on camera: Video of hedge blaze seen by thousands as Cambs Fire use it as warning to arsonists

Soham resident catches on camera the moment hedges behind their garden went up in flames. The footage - which has been viewed 3,300 times - is now being shared by the Cambs Fire & Rescue Service as a warning to potential arsonists. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

Third time offenders from near Ely handed suspended sentences for taking children out of school during term time

Red warning signs by Cambridgeshire County Council over taking children on holiday and out of school during term time. An Ely couple has been given a suspended sentence for doing just that. Picture; CCC

‘This is not going to define George for ever’ says sister who tells of the troubled teenage years of the brother sentenced for £200,000 Soham fraud

Troubled past of George Leech, 20; custody photo (right) from Cambs Police after sentencing at crown court. But on the left is the sky dive for charity he did last autumn to support cancer charity. Picture; FAMILY/POLICE

Injured baby fox Blaze pulled to safety as crews tackled blaze in Wilburton

A baby fox named Blaze was rescued when fire crews were called to tackle a fire in Whitecross Road, Wilburton involving garden waste, tree stumps and tyres. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

Most Read

New fish restaurant The Red Herring opens by the riverside in Ely evoking a trip down memory lane for its customers

Ahoy there! Mayor Mike Rouse evokes a nautical theme at the opening of the new Red Herring restaurant by the riverside in Ely. Picture; ARCHANT

Caught on camera: Video of hedge blaze seen by thousands as Cambs Fire use it as warning to arsonists

Soham resident catches on camera the moment hedges behind their garden went up in flames. The footage - which has been viewed 3,300 times - is now being shared by the Cambs Fire & Rescue Service as a warning to potential arsonists. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

Third time offenders from near Ely handed suspended sentences for taking children out of school during term time

Red warning signs by Cambridgeshire County Council over taking children on holiday and out of school during term time. An Ely couple has been given a suspended sentence for doing just that. Picture; CCC

‘This is not going to define George for ever’ says sister who tells of the troubled teenage years of the brother sentenced for £200,000 Soham fraud

Troubled past of George Leech, 20; custody photo (right) from Cambs Police after sentencing at crown court. But on the left is the sky dive for charity he did last autumn to support cancer charity. Picture; FAMILY/POLICE

Injured baby fox Blaze pulled to safety as crews tackled blaze in Wilburton

A baby fox named Blaze was rescued when fire crews were called to tackle a fire in Whitecross Road, Wilburton involving garden waste, tree stumps and tyres. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

Latest from the Ely Standard

The four-day Ely Eel Festival is back this May to ‘celebrate the origins of the humble eel’ – here’s everything you need to know

Our city’s four-day Ely Eel Festival is just one month away – here is everything you need to know about this year’s celebrations. Picture: SUPPLIED

This is what police found in a house in East Cambridgeshire - do you know what YOUR tenants are up to ask Cambs police?

East Cambs Police released this photo from a drugs raid in Fordham near Newmarket as a warning to landlords to show how it has wrecked a rented property. They hope it will lead to more checks by landlords. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

Luca takes ‘leave of absence’ from Ely air cadets on a Monday to help scouts from Mildenhall achieve a special qualification

Acting as a visiting instructor, Sergeant Luca Chadwick set himself the aim of helping all the scouts at the Mildenhall Scout unit achieve their air researcher badge. Picture; AIR CADETS, ELY

Whitemoor inmates sentenced after admitting disturbance in which snooker balls, tables and chairs were hurled at prison officers

The six inmates at Whitemoor Prison, March, who were sentenced this week for their part in a disturbance at the jail in which up to 10 officers were injured. The case took two years to come before Woolwich Crown Court. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Casey McKenzie, 18, of Haddenham finishes London Marathon in five-and-a-half hours in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK

Casey McKenzie from Haddenham (pictured with his five-year-old niece Harriet) ran this year’s London Marathon in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK. Picture: SUPPLIED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists