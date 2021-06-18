News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Mildenhall speedway star to be remembered with honorary stand

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:10 PM June 18, 2021   
Mildenhall Fen Tigers Danny Ayres Stand

Mildenhall Fen Tigers will rename their main stand as the 'Danny Ayres Stand' in memory of one of their most popular former riders. - Credit: Mildenhall Fen Tigers/Derek Leader

Mildenhall Fen Tigers will pay tribute to the late Danny Ayres at their first home league meeting this weekend. 

The club will rename their main stand the ‘Danny Ayres Stand’ in memory of the man known as ‘Mr Entertainer’, who died in February last year. 

The unveiling will take place at 2.30pm ahead of Fen Tigers’ National Development League fixture with Eastbourne at the Mildenhall Stadium on Sunday, June 20. 

Club promoter Greg Palmer said: "Our new clerk of the course, Neil Southam, spoke to me about the possibility of naming the grandstand in Danny's memory and we thought it was a lovely idea.  

“Danny was a special rider, one whose interactions with the crowd were as important as his race wins. He loved this club, its supporters and we all loved him.” 

Mildenhall recovered from a six-point deficit to draw 45-45 at Leicester in their opening National Development League meeting on Wednesday. 

