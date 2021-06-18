Mildenhall speedway star to be remembered with honorary stand
- Credit: Mildenhall Fen Tigers/Derek Leader
Mildenhall Fen Tigers will pay tribute to the late Danny Ayres at their first home league meeting this weekend.
The club will rename their main stand the ‘Danny Ayres Stand’ in memory of the man known as ‘Mr Entertainer’, who died in February last year.
The unveiling will take place at 2.30pm ahead of Fen Tigers’ National Development League fixture with Eastbourne at the Mildenhall Stadium on Sunday, June 20.
Club promoter Greg Palmer said: "Our new clerk of the course, Neil Southam, spoke to me about the possibility of naming the grandstand in Danny's memory and we thought it was a lovely idea.
“Danny was a special rider, one whose interactions with the crowd were as important as his race wins. He loved this club, its supporters and we all loved him.”
You may also want to watch:
Mildenhall recovered from a six-point deficit to draw 45-45 at Leicester in their opening National Development League meeting on Wednesday.
Most Read
- 1 On hottest day of the year hospital 'put me in a store room for over two hours'
- 2 Suspected building site burglars stopped in their tracks
- 3 Friends pay tribute to ‘great young lad’ who drowned at Bawsey Pits
- 4 Welcome to the Fens but can you guess which part?
- 5 Letter: Final call to book Covid vaccination
- 6 Vaccine centre closure date announced amid 60,000 doses target
- 7 Man jailed for sexual relationship with schoolgirl
- 8 Catering wars as converted horsebox trailer takes on National Trust
- 9 Updates as emergency services rush to major crash blocking B1101
- 10 ‘Tactical contact’ stopped car driving wrong way up A14 slip road