Hero musician blown away to win first Mike Rouse award

Daniel Mason

Published: 2:00 PM September 27, 2022
Mike Rouse community champion winner at Ely Hero Awards 2022

Chris Parsons was crowned the first Mike Rouse Community Champion Award winner at this year's Ely Heroes. - Credit: Ely Standard

A musician who helps organise the Ely Arts Festival said it is “mind-blowing” to win the first Mike Rouse Community Champion award

Chris Parsons claimed the Ely Heroes award, launched this year in honour of the former city mayor who died earlier this year

“It’s an inspiration with the amazing things he did for Ely, so to have that recognition is mind-blowing,” Chris said. 

“I remember Mike came to watch a concert I was involved in; he was supportive of what we were trying to do, so it’s great to carry on his love of Ely.” 

Mike Rouse community champion finalists Ely Hero Awards 2022

The finalists for this year's Mike Rouse Community Champion Award. The award was launched by Ely Heroes following Mr Rouse's death earlier this year. - Credit: Ely Standard

Other award finalists 

Cilla Palmer – Over 40 local volunteers have been inspired by Cilla, who hosts a baby bank in Fordham and allows people to socialise at her home. 

Sue Greene – Sue has run baby and toddler groups for 35 years, helping to motivate other carers of young children across the country through videos. 

Daniel Mason
Daniel Mason
Daniel Mason
Daniel Mason