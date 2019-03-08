Police appeal to find missing Michael Smith - have you seen him?

Officers are appealing for the public's help to find 53-year-old Michael Smith, who has gone missing from Peterborough.

Michael, also known as Mick, was last seen in the Etton area of Peterborough at about 11.30am on Wednesday June 11.

He is described as white, 5' 10", slim, with short blond hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, jumper and navy work trousers.

Anyone who has seen Michael or believes they may know where he is should contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 452 of June 11.