Michael, 16, taking on skydive for charity close to his heart

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:00 PM April 4, 2022
16-year-old Michael Gipp (pictured) is taking on a skydive in May for Diabetes UK, a condition that his Grandad has.

A 16-year-old boy from Littleport is taking on a skydive next month (May) in hopes of raising vital funds for a charity close to his heart. 

Michael Gipp, a Year 11 student at Littleport & East Cambs Academy, has always wanted to complete a skydive, but had to wait until he turned 16 last month (March) to sign up. 

His auntie, Angela Gipp, offered to pay for the skydive. 

“He’ll be taking on the skydive on Monday, May 2 and it’ll be a really special day as that’s his Nana’s 70th birthday” she said. 

“I did a charity jump myself 20 years ago and Michael’s always wanted to do one too.” 

Michael has chosen to donate the funds raised from his skydive to Diabetes UK. 

“It’s a condition that his Grandad has and is also something that affects a number of people in the local community either personally or by having a family/friend with the condition,” said Angela. 

“He’s hoping to raise a minimum of £500.” 

You can donate to Michael’s skydive by visiting his JustGiving page. 

