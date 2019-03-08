Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Chatteris man charged with Christmas Day serious assault which left ‘Speedy’ hospitalised on Christmas Day

PUBLISHED: 15:43 21 March 2019

Michael Cocksedge, 18, of Treeway, has been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after Robert Lea, known as Speedy, was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve 2018. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.

Michael Cocksedge, 18, of Treeway, has been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after Robert Lea, known as Speedy, was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve 2018. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.

Archant

A Chatteris teenager has been charged with carrying out a serious assault which left a 53-year-old man in hospital with life-threatening injuries on Christmas Day last year.

Michael Cocksedge, 18, of Treeway, has been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He has been given conditional bail to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on April 24.

The victim, Robert Lea, who is known locally as Speedy, was found with serious head injuries in Station Street on Christmas morning. He is still recovering in hospital.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the “true gentleman with a heart of gold who wouldn’t hurt a fly” reached more than £500 in just 14 hours.

The fundraiser was set up by Speedy’s neighbour, Anita Evans, who said: “Robert has lived in Chatteris most of his life round Burnsfield Estate next door to me. We’ve grown up with all the family.

“He is the most kind-hearted person going and would help anyone if he could. He is a true West Ham supporter, and likes a couple of pints down the working men’s club at weekends.

“He is a true gentleman with a heart of gold and wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

The local community also held a number of fundraising events to aid Speedy in his recovery.

Most Read

Dramatic Ely river rescue of Polish man who told his rescuer - and police - up to four youths had thrown him into the icy water

David Parr (right) who was awake at 1am to help rescue a young Polish man from the Ouse, The victim told Mr Parr he had been thrown into the icy water by up to four youths, a claim being investigated by police, Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Woman cut free from a vehicle following a crash near Soham

A woman was cut free from her car by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

The misguided motorist who thought it OK to take a trip along the Cambridgeshire guided busway - until police brought his journey to an end

This was the latest non bus to think the guided busway is for vehicles other than what it says on the label! Police posted this photo today of a car that attempted to drive down the busway last night. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Ofsted praises head of East Cambs primary school for winning the ‘support and respects’ of parents and carers in such a short space of time

Head teacher Jane Segust with some of her pupils at The Shade Primary School, Soham. An inspection visit by Ofsted has delighted the team of teachers, assistants and volunteers who help run the school. Picture; THE SHADE

Confronted by robber brandishing a knife, Cambridge court hears how Sainsbury’s shop worker fought back and grabbed the weapon from his assailant’s hand

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Most Read

Dramatic Ely river rescue of Polish man who told his rescuer - and police - up to four youths had thrown him into the icy water

David Parr (right) who was awake at 1am to help rescue a young Polish man from the Ouse, The victim told Mr Parr he had been thrown into the icy water by up to four youths, a claim being investigated by police, Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Woman cut free from a vehicle following a crash near Soham

A woman was cut free from her car by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

The misguided motorist who thought it OK to take a trip along the Cambridgeshire guided busway - until police brought his journey to an end

This was the latest non bus to think the guided busway is for vehicles other than what it says on the label! Police posted this photo today of a car that attempted to drive down the busway last night. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Ofsted praises head of East Cambs primary school for winning the ‘support and respects’ of parents and carers in such a short space of time

Head teacher Jane Segust with some of her pupils at The Shade Primary School, Soham. An inspection visit by Ofsted has delighted the team of teachers, assistants and volunteers who help run the school. Picture; THE SHADE

Confronted by robber brandishing a knife, Cambridge court hears how Sainsbury’s shop worker fought back and grabbed the weapon from his assailant’s hand

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Unearthed pictures of the Queen and Prince Philip ‘relaxing at a picnic’ with Daphne du Maurier to be sold at auction in Ely

Previously unseen snaps of the Queen and Prince Philip (pictured) relaxing with famous author Daphne du Maurier are set to go under the hammer in Ely next month. Picture: ROWLEY’S

Punch landed on stranger at reggae concert in Cambridge left victim with bleed to the brain, fractured skull and chipped teeth

Drew Pinney who punched and seriously injured a man he had never met before the night, is jailed. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

‘Miss you too much’ - family’s tribute to Norfolk crash victim

Flowers and a can of Guinness have been left at the spot where the crash happened Picture: Chris Bishop

Retired judge who grew up in Ely lands new role as a sheriff....but this one is purely ceremonial and strictly honorary

Neil McKittrick, the High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Here’s your chance to ride in a Class 37 from Norwich to Ely while raising money for charity

Here’s your chance to ride in a Class 37 from Norwich to Ely while raising money for charity. This screenshot is taken from a YouTube video titled 'Class 37 Cab Ride in 6940 at the Llangollen 1960's Gala, 24th July 2016'. Picture: YOU TUBE / PETER COOLE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists