Chatteris man charged with Christmas Day serious assault which left ‘Speedy’ hospitalised on Christmas Day

Michael Cocksedge, 18, of Treeway, has been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after Robert Lea, known as Speedy, was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve 2018. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME. Archant

A Chatteris teenager has been charged with carrying out a serious assault which left a 53-year-old man in hospital with life-threatening injuries on Christmas Day last year.

Michael Cocksedge, 18, of Treeway, has been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He has been given conditional bail to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on April 24.

The victim, Robert Lea, who is known locally as Speedy, was found with serious head injuries in Station Street on Christmas morning. He is still recovering in hospital.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the “true gentleman with a heart of gold who wouldn’t hurt a fly” reached more than £500 in just 14 hours.

The fundraiser was set up by Speedy’s neighbour, Anita Evans, who said: “Robert has lived in Chatteris most of his life round Burnsfield Estate next door to me. We’ve grown up with all the family.

“He is the most kind-hearted person going and would help anyone if he could. He is a true West Ham supporter, and likes a couple of pints down the working men’s club at weekends.

“He is a true gentleman with a heart of gold and wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

The local community also held a number of fundraising events to aid Speedy in his recovery.