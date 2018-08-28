Youth football coach to face trial on paedophile charges related to football in Cambridgeshire
PUBLISHED: 12:44 02 January 2019
A youth football coach, who trained teams at Peterborough, Cambridge and Norwich, is due to stand trial in connection with an investigation into historic sexual allegations related to football in Cambridgeshire.
Some of the crimes date back to more than 40 years ago and on boys who were under the age of 16 at the time.
The trial of Michael “Kit” Carson, 75, of St Bartholomew’s Court, Riverside, Cambridge, is due to begin on Monday (January 7) at Peterborough Crown Court.
He has been charged with 12 counts of indecent assault and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
The offences are alleged to have happened between 1978 and 2009 and involve 11 victims, all boys under the age of 16.
Carson spent 10 years at Norwich City, including as youth coach and left the club in 1993 to join Peterborough United.
He was later appointed Cambridge United’s head of youth development in 2001. He left that role in 2006 to join Histon FC.
