Mayor James Palmer blames Government criticism of him on “civil servants constantly questioning our processes rather than our results’

Simon Clarke, minister of state, who has written to Mayor James Palmer (right) detailing questions he has over the transparency of decision making and of the governance of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture PA/ARCHANT Archant

An explosive letter from a Government minister critical of decisions by Mayor James Palmer – dating back to the appointment of his former council colleague Tom Hunt as chief of staff – has been sent to Cambridgeshire council leaders.

An interesting and recent moment from @CambsPboroCA with @SteveCount throwing some toys out of his pram. Of which more laters pic.twitter.com/L5JEKqfW9G — john elworthy (@johnelworthy) July 16, 2020

Simon Clarke, Minister of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, sent the letter to Mayor Palmer this week and copied in all members of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA).

Copies were also sent to Cambridgeshire MPs and to the chief executives of local councils.

Mayor Palmer, whilst refusing to publish the letter until he has contacted his fellow board members, issued a statement rebutting the criticism.

He blames civil servants for the criticism and says he believes they were ill prepared for his style and pace of delivering key projects.

Mayor James Palmer with Simon Clarke, a Government minister at the Treasury, during a visit to the MoD homes in Ely that have been acquired by East Cambs District Council. Mr Clarke has, of course, now swapped departments. Picture; COMBINED AUTHORITY Mayor James Palmer with Simon Clarke, a Government minister at the Treasury, during a visit to the MoD homes in Ely that have been acquired by East Cambs District Council. Mr Clarke has, of course, now swapped departments. Picture; COMBINED AUTHORITY

“We would not have been able to bring these developments forward at such breakneck speed without ruffling some feathers and challenging some old ways of thinking,” he said.

Mr Clarke outlines a politically challenging series of incidents that have involved Mayor Palmer during his three years in office.

Mr Clarke, who visited Ely last year and met with Mayor Palmer whilst a minister at the Treasury, has not held back in calling for greater transparency at CAPCA.

Indeed, one of his ‘demands’ is for CAPCA to produce, a governance and action plan to answer those criticisms.

Tom Hunt, right, and a former East Cambs councillor, became political adviser and chief of staff to Mayor James Palmer (left). Tom also got a pay rise. Mr Hunt is now Tory MP for Ipswich and it is a Tory minister, Simon Clarke, who has queried his appointment at the combined authority. Picture; ARCHANT Tom Hunt, right, and a former East Cambs councillor, became political adviser and chief of staff to Mayor James Palmer (left). Tom also got a pay rise. Mr Hunt is now Tory MP for Ipswich and it is a Tory minister, Simon Clarke, who has queried his appointment at the combined authority. Picture; ARCHANT

The minister, appointed only in February this year, begins with questioning the appointment of Mr Hunt to the role of political adviser, later upgraded to chief of staff, while at the same time becoming a Parliamentary candidate in Ipswich.

Mr Clarke says the legal advice obtained by CAPCA for Mr Hunt’s appointment had “significant deficiencies”.

He also questions the appointment of joint chief executives to CAPCA, including that of John Hill, also chief executive of East Cambridgeshire District Council.

The minister is anxious to learn why an “outstanding list of candidates for a single chief executive” was rejected in favour of a shared approach.

Soham Town Council's Rosemary Aitchison, Cllr James Palmer (who became Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough), former council leader Peter Moakes, former MEP Geoffrey Van Orden and Tom Hunt (now an MP but former cuncillor) beside the track at Soham in 2012. Re-opening of a rail station at Soham has since been approved and work is shortly due to start. PHOTO: Archant Library Soham Town Council's Rosemary Aitchison, Cllr James Palmer (who became Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough), former council leader Peter Moakes, former MEP Geoffrey Van Orden and Tom Hunt (now an MP but former cuncillor) beside the track at Soham in 2012. Re-opening of a rail station at Soham has since been approved and work is shortly due to start. PHOTO: Archant Library

Mr Clarke says the Government expects “combined authorities and mayors to uphold the Nolan principles of public life” and then lays them out.

The letter references a decision by the CAPCA board member for finance, Cllr Steve Count, to abstain on a crucial spending paper last month.

Cllr Count, also leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, argued that his name was shown as presenting the report to the CAPCA board even though he had not signed off its contents and had insufficient input into it.

Mayor Palmer has reacted bullishly to the letter, insisting that issues raised by the minister had all been dealt with.

Aidan Van de Weyer shared his views recently on the A10 upgrade options between Ely and Cambridge. As the Lib Dem candidate for mayor he offers his view on the Government's letter to Mayor James Palmer. Pictures: GoogleStreetView. Aidan Van de Weyer shared his views recently on the A10 upgrade options between Ely and Cambridge. As the Lib Dem candidate for mayor he offers his view on the Government's letter to Mayor James Palmer. Pictures: GoogleStreetView.

He has insisted that on the political adviser role, for instance, he took advice taken from senior counsel, described as a “top local government QC who advised at the time it was entirely appropriate” to appoint Mr Hunt.

Civil servants might have disagreed with that advice but the mayor had at all times acted within the law, remains his contention.

The mayor believes that part of the disagreement with Government – now being resolved – involve relationships with the Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP).

Resolution of those disagreements were reflected in a shorter letter sent to the newly elected chairman of the GCP, Cllr Roger Hickford.

Mayor Palmer responded to what some might see as the “knocking together of heads” in an open letter to Cllr Hickford published on July 15 on CAPCA’s website.

“As you will be aware, over the last few months our two organisations have been discussing the delivery of the Cambridgeshire Autonomous Metro and the governance of transport policy in South Cambridgeshire; both in private, and unfortunately, in public,” wrote Mayor Palmer.

He adds: “We have both recently been written to by Simon Clarke, Minister for Housing, Communities and Local Government, and he has set out to both of us the desire of Government for partnership working in our area to improve, in order to build ‘a unity of ambition and shared purpose’.

“He has also specifically charged me, as mayor, to take the lead on such a change, as I am uniquely placed to do so.”

Mayor Palmer adds: “As part of our discussions on governance, we have proposed several alternative models for discussion that have so far been rejected out of hand, but I hope following the minister’s letter we can alter that position.

Mayor Palmer concluded by pointing out the importance of demonstrating to the Government “that we are building the unity of ambition and shared purpose they have asked for, and I hope I would have your support in doing so”.

Ashton Cull, a senior policy adviser, issued the rebuttal statement on behalf of Mayor Palmer last night (Friday).

Mayor Palmer said: “Michael Gove gave a speech recently where he talked about the need to restore faith in Government by changing the structures, ambitions and priorities of the machine and demonstrating a willingness to break the mould of the past.

“This is what I am trying to do, and what this letter is evidence of resistance to in the civil service.

“Since our creation, the combined authority has been repeatedly audited, scrutinized and reviewed, often at our own request, and where changes were needed, we have made them, but we have always operated entirely legally, properly, and in an open and transparent manner.

“I was elected on the basis that I would do things differently, so that we could deliver for the people of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough where so many others before had failed.

“And in the last three years we have delivered; we have started the construction of Soham railway station, reducing the planning schedule by seven months along the way; we recently announced the academic partner for a new university in Peterborough, a plan that has languished for twenty years; and we have put together an irrefutable case to Government to bring Wisbech railway line back into operation.

“We would not have been able to bring these developments forward at such breakneck speed without ruffling some feathers and challenging some old ways of thinking.

Mayor Palmer added: “But as Gove said ‘sadly far too often, innovation in Government is treated as though it were a mischief rather than a model.’

“The culture of government is hostile to risk and experimentation, and decisions in the civil service are geared towards risk aversion.

“Programs are seen to be successful if they fit in with existing systems and assumptions, formed in London offices under the influence of like-minded colleagues, pressure groups and media coverage.

“Civil servants are constantly questioning our processes rather than our results, which means my officers have to spend hours defending our policies rather than implementing them.”

And he concluded: “I would rather be judged on whether I have delivered on my promises, and if we have been able to improve peoples’ lives.”

Those close to Mayor Palmer are adamant that he “has nothing to hide”. The GCP is described as a “wasp around our heads” and they feel that more joined up thinking and working with the GCP will iron out many of the past problems between both bodies.

Cllr Aidan Van de Weyer, the Lib Dem candidate for mayor in next year’s election, felt that the letter “is clearly aiming tp encourage different parties and people involved in the future of Cambridgeshire to work more closely together.

“There is some positive stuff about needing unity of ambition and shared purpose”.

On the reference to the Nolan principles he felt the letter “is very clear what it is trying to say. The comments are very powerful and we need to take heed of them”.

Cllr Aidan Van de Weyer said: “The role of the mayor of the combined authority is to bring people together, different parties and organisations with a shared vision for the area.”

He felt there had been successes in establishing an ambitious transport system for the county and that the combined authority had been “very effective” in its support of businesses hit by Covid-19.

On housing, whilst agreeing there had been some achievements, he felt these were being “hampered by a lack of transparency in some respects”. He added: “I also think there were missed opportunities to work more closely with the districts

“The message of this letter is we need to work better together and that’s absolutely what we should all be focusing on.”