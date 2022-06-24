Stainless Metalcraft was able to offer more insight into a £3.16m training centre near its site on Honeysome Road, Chatteris at Cambridgeshire County Day. - Credit: Terry Harris

Ahead of opening a £3.16m training centre, speaking to young people about their career pathways was key for Stainless Metalcraft.

“It’s good to have schoolchildren here, talking to them about manufacturing and hopefully try to inspire them to choose that as a potential career,” Martin Lawrence, commercial director, said.

The Chatteris firm was one of a number of businesses on show at Cambridgeshire County Day on June 23.

It is also preparing to open the North Cambs Training Centre off Huntingdon Road in the town in September, funded by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

And by educating youngsters about the facility, Mr Lawrence, who first joined Metalcraft as an apprentice, is hopeful this can encourage young people to sign on, too.

“We want to bring the training centre to people and young people in Chatteris and surrounding villages,” he said.

“I think it’s being able to get skilled and trained in engineering and manufacturing, but also offering education on our doorstep.”

Metalcraft are hosting an open day at their site on Honeysome Road, Chatteris between 6-7pm and 7-8pm on July 7 as part of National Manufacturing Day.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3tYDnB4.