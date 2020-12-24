Video
Ely Cathedral sends out virtual ‘greetings card’ to celebrate Christmas
- Credit: YouTube/Ely Cathedral
Ely Cathedral created a visually stunning and musically uplifting ‘greetings card’ to celebrate Christmas.
The girl choristers of Ely cathedral choir have put the joyful words of The Holly and The Ivy against a backdrop of memorable photographs from the past year.
Credits for the photos have been acknowledged to James Billings, Andrew Sharpe, Keith Heppell, David Rose and to Simon Stirrup.
Thousands of visitors from across the globe come annually come to Ely Cathedral, and will do so again. 2021 has provided challenges like no other.
It may not quite yet be ‘business as usual’ but this short Christmas greeting is a timely reminder of normality and Christian worship.
You may also want to watch:
A perfect moment to wish you all a happy and peaceful time.
Most Read
- 1 Elderly woman dies in crossing incident at Ely
- 2 Couple build iconic Ely Cathedral out of 400,000 Lego bricks during lockdown
- 3 Cambridgeshire goes into Tier 4
- 4 Gift shop couple retire after 20 years
- 5 Couple’s ‘mad panic’ to marry with just 12 hours notice
- 6 Emergency rest shelters being set up for victims of flooding
- 7 School admits health and safety failure after woman's death
- 8 Covid-19 vaccines for care home staff
- 9 What you need to know living under Tier 4 lockdown
- 10 Keep updated with flood news on this live rolling story