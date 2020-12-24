News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Video

Ely Cathedral sends out virtual ‘greetings card’ to celebrate Christmas

John Elworthy

Published: 7:00 AM December 24, 2020   
Merry Christmas from everyone at Ely Cathedral.

Merry Christmas from everyone at Ely Cathedral. 

Ely Cathedral created a visually stunning and musically uplifting ‘greetings card’ to celebrate Christmas.   

The girl choristers of Ely cathedral choir have put the joyful words of The Holly and The Ivy against a backdrop of memorable photographs from the past year.   

Credits for the photos have been acknowledged to James Billings, Andrew Sharpe, Keith Heppell, David Rose and to Simon Stirrup.   

Merry Christmas from everyone at Ely Cathedral.

Merry Christmas from everyone at Ely Cathedral. 

Thousands of visitors from across the globe come annually come to Ely Cathedral, and will do so again. 2021 has provided challenges like no other.  

It may not quite yet be ‘business as usual’ but this short Christmas greeting is a timely reminder of normality and Christian worship.  

You may also want to watch:

A perfect moment to wish you all a happy and peaceful time. 

Merry Christmas from everyone at Ely Cathedral.

Merry Christmas from everyone at Ely Cathedral. 


Christmas
Ely News

