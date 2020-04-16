Men arrested after leading police on 17-mile pursuit and crashing £25,000 new Mercedes A-class

Two men who led police on a 17 mile pursuit and tried to run away after crashing their new Mercedes-Benz A-Class - worth around £25,000 - were arrested in Haddenham. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS Archant

Two men who led police on a 17-mile pursuit and tried to run away after crashing their new Mercedes A-class - worth around £25,000 - have been arrested.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two men who led police on a 17 mile pursuit and tried to run away after crashing their new Mercedes-Benz A-Class - worth around £25,000 - were arrested in Haddenham. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS Two men who led police on a 17 mile pursuit and tried to run away after crashing their new Mercedes-Benz A-Class - worth around £25,000 - were arrested in Haddenham. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS

Cambridgeshire Police’s armed and road policing units arrested two men, aged 44 and 24, in Haddenham on suspicion of theft and driving offences after they made off from officers in Cambridge.

You may also want to watch:

“They crashed their car following a 17-mile pursuit and tried to run away but were swiftly detained,” said a police spokesman.

Both of the men have been released under investigation.

The 44-year-old was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, dangerous driving.

The 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, and failing to stop.