Men arrested after leading police on 17-mile pursuit and crashing £25,000 new Mercedes A-class

PUBLISHED: 10:36 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:46 16 April 2020

Two men who led police on a 17 mile pursuit and tried to run away after crashing their new Mercedes-Benz A-Class - worth around £25,000 - were arrested in Haddenham. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS

Two men who led police on a 17 mile pursuit and tried to run away after crashing their new Mercedes-Benz A-Class - worth around £25,000 - were arrested in Haddenham. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS

Two men who led police on a 17-mile pursuit and tried to run away after crashing their new Mercedes A-class - worth around £25,000 - have been arrested.



Cambridgeshire Police’s armed and road policing units arrested two men, aged 44 and 24, in Haddenham on suspicion of theft and driving offences after they made off from officers in Cambridge.

“They crashed their car following a 17-mile pursuit and tried to run away but were swiftly detained,” said a police spokesman.

Both of the men have been released under investigation.

The 44-year-old was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, dangerous driving.

The 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, and failing to stop.

'Stop panting viruses through our village; stay away' the sign that provoked an outcry in part of Cambridgeshire

Cyclists urged to 'stay away' from Coveney near Ely. The sign has provoked a mixed response. Pictures; FACEBOOK

Man claiming to have coronavirus, arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault, criminal damage, theft and harassment

The Co-op in North Street, Burwell, where Benjamin Seaton claimed to have coronavirus before assaulting and spitting at members of staff. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Balaclava man jumps from car and hurls bricks at police who stopped him in the early hours in Cambridgeshire village

Police want to find the man wearing a balaclava who got out of a car and hurled bricks at police in Cottenham in the early hours of Good Friday. Picture; GOOGLE

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 'Ely is a lovely place in which to live but it's a pity that we still have our share of scum around the place'

Cash stolen outside a house in Ely selling veg and eggs. Picture; SUBMITTED

'Stop panting viruses through our village; stay away' the sign that provoked an outcry in part of Cambridgeshire

Cyclists urged to 'stay away' from Coveney near Ely. The sign has provoked a mixed response. Pictures; FACEBOOK

Man claiming to have coronavirus, arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault, criminal damage, theft and harassment

The Co-op in North Street, Burwell, where Benjamin Seaton claimed to have coronavirus before assaulting and spitting at members of staff. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Balaclava man jumps from car and hurls bricks at police who stopped him in the early hours in Cambridgeshire village

Police want to find the man wearing a balaclava who got out of a car and hurled bricks at police in Cottenham in the early hours of Good Friday. Picture; GOOGLE

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 'Ely is a lovely place in which to live but it's a pity that we still have our share of scum around the place'

Cash stolen outside a house in Ely selling veg and eggs. Picture; SUBMITTED

