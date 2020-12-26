Mercedes latest car abandoned in Wash Road, Welney, flood
- Credit: Archant
Summed up by a villager as having the “IQ of a house brick” the driver of a Mercedes became the latest casualty of flooded Welney Washes today.
The Mercedes was spotted floating in the water on the A1101 on the day after fire fighters had pulled their fourth car to safety since the road flooded. These photos were taken by Bejay Cutmore, a recent resident to the area.
Anyone wanting to travel through Welney would be well advised to find another route and not get on the ‘give it a go’ idiot board, was the thought of another villager.
Another, who is new to Welney, said he was surprised to finding drivers still taking a risk to get through.
A Facebook page - Welney Flood Watch -set up to report on water levels reported that this afternoon river levels at Welney were 3.32m, up 10cm during the day.
“The depth of water on the road as displayed on the flashing signs was 84cm/33inches with there being over a metre on the road in those deeper parts if anyone is daft enough to want to measure it,” said the post.
“We would expect it to continue to rise overnight, further upstream has fallen a little on the day so the rise should start to slow although the strong winds will just whip it up a bit.”
In Littleport villagers have praised the local BP filling station for giving firefighters called out to Welney a free hot drink
“A lovely kind gesture in what’s been a terrible year,” said one resident. “There are some good people out there.”