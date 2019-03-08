Fire crews remain at Mepal stack fire involving 2,000 tonnes of bailed straw 12 hours after it started
PUBLISHED: 12:36 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 23 May 2019
Archant
Fire crews remain at the scene of a stack fire in Mepal involving 2,000 tonnes of bailed straw which they were first called to at 9.45pm last night.
You may also want to watch:
Firefighters are carrying out a watching brief to ensure that the fire is burning out and that it does not spread to any other part of the farm.
A Cambs Fire spokesman said: "We can't just flood it with water. So the firefighters are surrounding it and letting it burn out."