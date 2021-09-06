Gallery
‘Traditional village fun’ at scarecrow festival
- Credit: Jonathan Haile
A ballet dancer, construction workers, and gardeners are just some of the creations on show at Mepal’s scarecrow festival.
The festival started on Saturday (September 4) and already has a number of entries – all of which are still on display around the village until Sunday (September 12).
Residents were asked to get creative and build a scarecrow to put on display outside their house or around the village.
There is no theme to the ‘traditional village fun’, meaning those involved can let their imaginations run free.
Sian Adomeit took part this year for her young children.
"Jasper is seven and Dennis is five,” said Sian.
“The scarecrows are of them with their favourite animals.”
Judging will take place on Sunday, September 12 with small prizes for first, second and third place.
If you’re interested in taking part, scarecrows can be added throughout the week until the judging this Sunday.