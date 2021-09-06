News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

‘Traditional village fun’ at scarecrow festival

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:21 PM September 6, 2021   
The scarecrow festival started on Saturday (September 4) and entries will be on display around the village.

The scarecrow festival started on Saturday (September 4) and entries will be on display around the village until Sunday (September 12). - Credit: Jonathan Haile

A ballet dancer, construction workers, and gardeners are just some of the creations on show at Mepal’s scarecrow festival. 

The festival started on Saturday (September 4) and already has a number of entries – all of which are still on display around the village until Sunday (September 12). 

Residents were asked to get creative and build a scarecrow to put on display outside their house or around the village. 

The scarecrow festival started on Saturday (September 4) and entries will be on display around the village

The scarecrow festival started on Saturday (September 4) and entries will be on display around the village until Sunday (September 12). - Credit: Jonathan Haile

The scarecrow festival started on Saturday (September 4) and entries will be on display around the village.

The scarecrow festival started on Saturday (September 4) and entries will be on display around the village until Sunday (September 12). - Credit: Jonathan Haile

The scarecrow festival started on Saturday (September 4) and entries will be on display around the village.

The scarecrow festival started on Saturday (September 4) and entries will be on display around the village until Sunday (September 12). - Credit: Jonathan Haile

The scarecrow festival started on Saturday (September 4) and entries will be on display around the village.

The scarecrow festival started on Saturday (September 4) and entries will be on display around the village until Sunday (September 12). - Credit: Jonathan Haile

The scarecrow festival started on Saturday (September 4) and entries will be on display around the village.

The scarecrow festival started on Saturday (September 4) and entries will be on display around the village until Sunday (September 12). - Credit: Jonathan Haile

There is no theme to the ‘traditional village fun’, meaning those involved can let their imaginations run free. 

Sian Adomeit took part this year for her young children. 

Sian Adomeit took part in the Mepal scarecrow festival this year for her young children. The scarecrows are of them.

Sian Adomeit took part in the Mepal scarecrow festival this year for her young children. The scarecrows are of them with their favourite animals. - Credit: Sian Adomeit

Sian Adomeit took part in the Mepal scarecrow festival this year for her young children. The scarecrows are of them.

Sian Adomeit took part in the Mepal scarecrow festival this year for her young children. The scarecrows are of them with their favourite animals. - Credit: Sian Adomeit

Sian Adomeit took part in the Mepal scarecrow festival this year for her young children. The scarecrows are of them.

Sian Adomeit took part in the Mepal scarecrow festival this year for her young children. The scarecrows are of them with their favourite animals. - Credit: Sian Adomeit

You may also want to watch:

"Jasper is seven and Dennis is five,” said Sian. 

“The scarecrows are of them with their favourite animals.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies after Bank Holiday weekend crash on A1101
  2. 2 ‘He died loving life and was always the life and soul of the party’ 
  3. 3 Council runs out of options to enforce illegal parking - but volunteers may help
  1. 4 Hunt is on after late night village blaze
  2. 5  7 options to solve Welney flooding and one could cost £58m 
  3. 6 Going, going – almost gone – end of short lived £100k homes  
  4. 7 Attacker slashed victim with broken vodka bottle 
  5. 8 Organisers hail 'tremendous' turnout for annual tractor run
  6. 9 Fenland to house two Afghans who worked for British armed forces 
  7. 10 'Angela's always there for everyone': Shop worker steps down after 32 years

Judging will take place on Sunday, September 12 with small prizes for first, second and third place. 

The scarecrow festival started on Saturday (September 4) and entries will be on display around the village.

The scarecrow festival started on Saturday (September 4) and entries will be on display around the village until Sunday (September 12). - Credit: Jonathan Haile

The scarecrow festival started on Saturday (September 4) and entries will be on display around the village.

The scarecrow festival started on Saturday (September 4) and entries will be on display around the village until Sunday (September 12). - Credit: Jonathan Haile

The scarecrow festival started on Saturday (September 4) and entries will be on display around the village.

The scarecrow festival started on Saturday (September 4) and entries will be on display around the village until Sunday (September 12). - Credit: Jonathan Haile

The scarecrow festival started on Saturday (September 4) and entries will be on display around the village.

The scarecrow festival started on Saturday (September 4) and entries will be on display around the village until Sunday (September 12). - Credit: Jonathan Haile

The scarecrow festival started on Saturday (September 4) and entries will be on display around the village.

The scarecrow festival started on Saturday (September 4) and entries will be on display around the village until Sunday (September 12). - Credit: Jonathan Haile

The scarecrow festival started on Saturday (September 4) and entries will be on display around the village.

The scarecrow festival started on Saturday (September 4) and entries will be on display around the village until Sunday (September 12). - Credit: Jonathan Haile

If you’re interested in taking part, scarecrows can be added throughout the week until the judging this Sunday.

Ely News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Network Rail hopes trains will be able to start calling at the station from December 2021. 

Greater Anglia

Station on track for December opening

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Car crash in Burwell today

Updated

Lucky escape as car crashes and catches fire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Aerial view of the Croft Country Club site.

7 reasons to give naturism a try at Fenland campsite

James Tytko

Logo Icon
The parking nightmare on Forehill, Ely, continues

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Ely opts to keep police enforcing parking - even if they don't always...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon