Residents are being asked to help complete a film on the former Mepal Outdoor Centre. - Credit: Fenland on Film

Residents are being asked to help complete a film about Mepal Outdoor Centre in its heyday.

Fenland on Film are compiling footage of the centre in the years it was operational and before it was demolished before Christmas last year.

A post on the Fenland on Film Facebook page reads: “We're £110 short of being able to complete this film and make it available - can you help?

“We shot a cartridge of Super 8 film in November last year and the film material still sits in the fridge awaiting processing and scanning.”

Inside the former Mepal Outdoor Centre before demolition. - Credit: Fenland on Film

Fenland on Film say the project will be an “incredibly atmospheric and thought-provoking entry to our film series and one that will see the iconic structure captured for posterity in a way that nobody else has.”

To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/3K9NEzO.

An aerial view of the site of the former Mepal Outdoor Centre which has been demolished. - Credit: Terry Harris

Plans to turn the former Mepal Outdoor Centre into a £6.5m crematorium have attracted criticism from opposition councillors.

A decision on the plans has yet to be made by East Cambridgeshire District Council.