News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Former Mepal Outdoor Centre at forefront of new film

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 1:11 PM March 3, 2022
The former Mepal Outdoor Centre before demolition

Residents are being asked to help complete a film on the former Mepal Outdoor Centre. - Credit: Fenland on Film

Residents are being asked to help complete a film about Mepal Outdoor Centre in its heyday. 

Fenland on Film are compiling footage of the centre in the years it was operational and before it was demolished before Christmas last year.  

A post on the Fenland on Film Facebook page reads: “We're £110 short of being able to complete this film and make it available - can you help?   

“We shot a cartridge of Super 8 film in November last year and the film material still sits in the fridge awaiting processing and scanning.”  

Inside the former Mepal Outdoor Centre

Inside the former Mepal Outdoor Centre before demolition. - Credit: Fenland on Film

Fenland on Film say the project will be an “incredibly atmospheric and thought-provoking entry to our film series and one that will see the iconic structure captured for posterity in a way that nobody else has.”  

To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/3K9NEzO.  

Aerial shot of the site of former Mepal Outdoor Centre

An aerial view of the site of the former Mepal Outdoor Centre which has been demolished. - Credit: Terry Harris

Plans to turn the former Mepal Outdoor Centre into a £6.5m crematorium have attracted criticism from opposition councillors.  

A decision on the plans has yet to be made by East Cambridgeshire District Council.

Heritage
Ely News
Fenland News

Don't Miss

Three vehicles were involved in a crash on the A142 at Soham this morning (Thursday February 24).

Cambs Live News

Three-vehicle crash on A142 at Soham

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Police have closed the A142 Soham bypass tonight (February 28). 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Police close A142 Soham bypass after ‘hellish’ crash in Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The aftermath of a fire at The Griffin pub in Isleham, Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police reveal blaze at popular village pub was an arson attack

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, awaiting results of auditor's r

Cambridgeshire County Council | Special Report

Bullying councillor left staff in tears and affected mental health of...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon