£6.5m crematorium at former outdoor centre given green light

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:02 PM October 14, 2022
Updated: 3:45 PM October 14, 2022
Aerial view of site for Mepal Crematorium

An aerial view of the site for a new crematorium in Mepal, which is thought to cost around £6.5m. - Credit: ECDC

Plans for a crematorium which will cost around £6.5 million have been approved. 

The plans, submitted by East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC), cover a 32-acre area on the same site as the former Mepal Outdoor Centre, which closed in 2017

As well as a crematorium, a flower court, natural burial grounds,  pet cemetery and a car park for 123 cars are included. 

Councillor Bill Hunt, chairman of ECDC’s planning committee, said the trend in the number of people wishing to be cremated has grown. 

“In 1970, over half of people were cremated; around 56 per cent,” he said.  

“In 2020, it has risen to 81 per cent; the population is increasing and so I think there is a need here.” 

Impression of new Mepal crematorium off A142

An idea of what Mepal Crematorium could look like from inside. - Credit: ECDC

The committee was told that 20 burials per year over a 15-year period are expected, with up to five cremations a day. 

New vehicular access from the A142 north of the site will be created to allow for the crematorium

Access to the crematorium would be through the existing entrance off the A142, with a secondary entrance to the north of the site. 

Artist's impression of Mepal crematorium on outside

What a crematorium at the former Mepal Outdoor Centre could look like on the outside. - Credit: ECDC

Planning consultant Oliver Bell told councillors that the plans “will improve the character of the area relative to previous buildings that were on site.” 

In a report to the planning committee, land to the north of the former Mepal Outdoor Centre buildings would be retained for activities such as bird watching. 

Local councillors Lorna Dupré and Mark Inskip, in the report, said that the crematorium plans would mean “the potential for meaningful outdoor leisure will be lost at the site. 

“It should also be noted that post-Covid, there is an increased focus on outdoor leisure facilities.” 

The former Mepal Outdoor Centre off A142

The site of the former Mepal Outdoor Centre, which closed in 2017, has now been given approval to be turned into a crematorium. - Credit: Archant

A statement of community involvement found 85.4 per cent of respondents opposed the plans, with 13 per cent in support. 

Cllr Hunt said the site was let out for a peppercorn rent per year, but “various operators had returned the keys.” 

Cllr Lis Every, in favour of the plans, said: “This has been a torturous process. 

“But I think we will look back on this and say this was something we can be proud of.” 

A full business case will now be required before it can be approved by full council. 

