Published: 4:01 PM January 26, 2021

Artist's impression of the proposed crematorium at Mepal that will cost £6.5m and owned by East Cambs Council - Credit: EAST CAMBS COUNCIL

Residents have until February 1 to share their views on East Cambridgeshire District Council’s proposed plans for a £6.5m crematorium at the site of what was previously Mepal Outdoor Centre.

The proposed plans include a main chapel and a small side chapel, an electric cremator, natural burial plots, a modular function building for natural burials.

It also includes a pet cemetery located away from the other facilities and one acre of new planting, 57 new trees and 40 fruit trees.

The survey is being undertaken ahead of applying for planning permission, where a formal consultation will also take place as part of the planning application process.

The proposed crematorium development, which will be confined to the existing footprint of buildings on the site, is not anticipated to result in any significant adverse residual effects to identified ecological assets.

The ecologists, supported by the Wildlife Trust, have established that recreational activities can also take place on the site, but they need to be limited to low impact activities and limited locations.

The activities which could take place on site include recreational fishing, lakeside walking and bird watching.

Monitoring would need to be in place for five years to assess any potential ongoing impacts from the proposed recreational activities on site.

Councillor Anna Bailey, leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: "There has been a considerable amount of work that has been undertaken to bring these plans to consultation.

"This has resulted in a plethora of information being made available for residents about the proposed project on our website.

“I would encourage those residents who wish to have their say to explore this information and complete our survey.”

To find out more visit: https://www.eastcambs.gov.uk/consultations/current-consultations