Community pantry ‘has been a lifeline’ for families
- Credit: Re-imagine Resource Centre
A community champion who set up a village pantry last year has said she is both saddened a pleased with the response.
Ely Hero Ruth Marley runs the Re-imagine Resource Centre in Witchford and launched the community pantry scheme to help residents in and around Mepal.
As well as donations of foods and other essentials, it also offers “rescued food” which comes from businesses and supermarkets.
The sign at the door of The Mepal Community Food Pantry reads: “Take what you need, and add if you can.”
Reflecting on the reaction to the scheme, Ruth said: “I didn’t think it would be so necessary but six months on it has been a lifeline to not just struggling families but we also doorstep deliver to those who can’t get out due to shielding.”
You may also want to watch:
She added: “It has become a much-needed addition to the village.”
Not-for-profit organisations like the Re-imagine Resource Centre are among the many sectors which have been affected by the pandemic.
Most Read
- 1 Co-op open £2.2m store at Sutton near Ely
- 2 Fears £100m repayment from This Land could be 'Never Land'
- 3 Our election letter not a scam says council
- 4 80 'care suites' boost for Ely in £8.4m scheme
- 5 Jordan Gill reclaims featherweight title over Cesar Juarez
- 6 Sex offender jailed for deleting internet browsing history
- 7 Heart-in-a-box revolutionary surgery at Royal Papworth
- 8 Council issues plea to residents ahead of elections
- 9 Ely father to take on running challenge for food bank cause
- 10 Popular Ely pub may never re-open
While there is still a huge demand for their support and services, they have been facing significant drops in their key income streams and donations.
To help see them through, Ruth has set up a GoFundMe page.
As the number of coronavirus cases is still high, Ruth has hinted she may continue to maintain the village pantry once the pandemic passes.
She said: “I feel like as long as people have a need and they’re willing to continue to give and take food, I’ll keep up the pantry as long as I can.
“Even though alone you can’t save the world you can make a real difference to a part of it.
“Follow your compassion where it takes you, because compassion fuels kindness, gentleness and patience - it binds a community together and creates an equal space for everyone to thrive.”
During the very first coronavirus lockdown last year, a separate JustGiving Page was set up for Ruth because it was not known when the Re-imagine store off the A142 would be able to open.
All the major fundraising events it was also due to attend were also cancelled.
Yet, despite this, Ruth continued to deliver hundreds and meals and essentials to those in need, put together craft kits for children and made fabric face masks.
To find out more about the Re-imagine Resource Centre or to make a donation, visit its GoFundMe page. It also has a Facebook page.