Published: 6:03 PM November 24, 2020 Updated: 7:27 PM December 14, 2020

An investigation is underway after a Wisbech man fell from a £2m housing development in Mepal and later died.

Emergency services, including the Magpas Air Ambulance, were called to the incident in the High Street on Friday morning (November 20).

The man, who was in his 70s, was rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by land ambulance in a serious condition - but later died in hospital.

A police spokesperson said: “The circumstances of his death are being investigated together with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).”

Residents in the village have suggested he may have had a heart attack before he fell, although this is yet to be confirmed.

You may also want to watch:

He was working on Pond Farm, a development of four homes by Fink Developments which is based in March.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of this gentleman. We express our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An ambulance, a vehicle from the Hazardous Area Response Team and the Magpas Air Ambulance attended to a man who had suffered a fall from height in Mepal just after 9.45am on Friday November 20.

“The patient was transported by land to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in a serious condition.”

HSE has been approached for comment.

Fink’s website explains it specialises in “contemporary, high specification” homes with “luxurious finishing touches”.

“We provide high specification features and work with highly skilled craftspeople to ensure an exceptional quality build,” it says.

The man’s name, profession and the company he was working for has not been revealed.

The Pond Farm development is made up of four properties.

In October, a renovated 16th century farmhouse on the site with five bedrooms was listed on Rightmove for £675,000.

Three new builds are also being constructed.

One is a four-bed detached house for £510,000 and two three-bedroom properties are listed at £460,000 and £480,000.

Fink Developments posts regular updates about the development’s progress on its Facebook page.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An ambulance, a vehicle from the Hazardous Area Response Team and the Magpas Air Ambulance attended to a man who had suffered a fall from height in Mepal just after 9.45am on Friday November 20.

“The patient was transported by land to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in a serious condition.”

HSE has been approached for comment.