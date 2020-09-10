Men wanted after piggy bank, keys and purse stolen in Cambs home burglary
PUBLISHED: 15:13 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 10 September 2020
Archant
A piggy bank, set of keys and a purse are amongst items stolen from an east Cambs home earlier last month after thieves entered through an insecure door.
Police detectives are investigating the burglary which took place at a home in Victoria Street, Littleport on the afternoon of August 10.
CCTV images have been released of two men police would like to speak to following the break-in which ended when a neighbour disturbed the intruders.
You may also want to watch:
DC Henry Longhurst, who is investigating, said: “I would urge members of the public to come forward if they have any information about the burglary or recognise either of the men pictured.”
Anyone with information should contact police via web-chat at: www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/54538/20.
If you do not have access to a computer, you can report by calling 101.
For free online prevention advice, visit: bit.ly/33i7RPZ
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.