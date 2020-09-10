Men wanted after piggy bank, keys and purse stolen in Cambs home burglary

Police would like to speak to these two men following a burglary at a home on Victoria Street in Littleport on August 10. Picture: Cambs Cops Archant

A piggy bank, set of keys and a purse are amongst items stolen from an east Cambs home earlier last month after thieves entered through an insecure door.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police would like to speak to these two men following a burglary at a home on Victoria Street in Littleport on August 10. Picture: Cambs Cops Police would like to speak to these two men following a burglary at a home on Victoria Street in Littleport on August 10. Picture: Cambs Cops

Police detectives are investigating the burglary which took place at a home in Victoria Street, Littleport on the afternoon of August 10.

CCTV images have been released of two men police would like to speak to following the break-in which ended when a neighbour disturbed the intruders.

You may also want to watch:

DC Henry Longhurst, who is investigating, said: “I would urge members of the public to come forward if they have any information about the burglary or recognise either of the men pictured.”

Police would like to speak to these two men following a burglary at a home on Victoria Street in Littleport on August 10. Picture: Cambs Cops Police would like to speak to these two men following a burglary at a home on Victoria Street in Littleport on August 10. Picture: Cambs Cops

Anyone with information should contact police via web-chat at: www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/54538/20.

If you do not have access to a computer, you can report by calling 101.

For free online prevention advice, visit: bit.ly/33i7RPZ