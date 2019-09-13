'People probably think I'm barking mad': Ely pooch owner with nearly 10,000 followers on social media nominated at Animal Star Awards

Following Sage�s Way: A well-known East Cambs pooch who died in 2016 has had his online legacy continued in the form of three new pups. They are all nominated for a top prize at this year�s Animal Star Awards. Picture: Supplied Supplied

A well-known dog owner, who has more than 9,000 followers on social media, has been nominated for a top award.

Alyson Taylor Gray of Wardy Hill near Ely set up her Facebook page in 2011; starring her late loveable chocolate labrador called Sage.

This is the second time the East Cambs pooch owner has been nominated at the Animal Star Awards after winning 'Best Pet Remembered' in 2018.

This year, she and her new pups are up in the 'Pet Blogger' category at the awards ceremony which takes place in Southampton on Saturday, October 19.

Ms Gray says her dog's page "really took off" within the first year as the pair began gaining hundreds of social media 'likes' and followers.

She said: "If I didn't post on the page for a few days I would have messages from fans who would get in touch to see if Sage was okay."

Online celebrity Sage would attend various charity events organised by his owner and during his life around £60,000 was raised for a number of good causes.

In 2016, Sage passed away. His legacy was carried on as Alyson transformed the page into 'Following Sage's Way' when she welcomed a new pooch into her home.

She added: "It was the worst time of my life and within a week along came Rolo who needed a home and my heart was broken through losing Sage.

"The out pouring of grief for sage was phenomenal. Cards and gifts came from all over the world and I auctioned lots of her belongings for charity."

Alyson then welcomed rescue dogs Rolo, Poppy and Dilly into her home and continued the page in Sage's memory; posting daily pictures for her large audience.

Ms Gray added: "It's not all serious, a lot of the page is light hearted and sometimes I think people probably think I'm a bit barking mad.

"Both Rolo and Dilly have both taken part in Battersea's 'Mud Run', raising money for Battersea Cats and Dogs Home in London.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be a finalist for another Animal Star award and very excited.

"I was totally blown away to win last year and to be nominated again this year is wonderful. I'm not sure I can make it two years back to back though, paws crossed."

For more information about Following Sage's Way, visit their page at: www.facebook.com/Following-Sages-way-199228660111608/?tn-str=k*F