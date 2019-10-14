Online gig to be streamed in memory of former Witchford teacher Lesley Bello Hernandez who was killed in crash earlier this year

A Facebook Live gig will be steamed in memory of a former Witchford Village College teacher who was killed in a crash earlier this year. Picture: Supplied/Michaela Fedeczko Archant

A live online gig will be streamed this weekend in memory of a former Witchford teacher who was killed in a crash earlier this year.

Lesley Bello Hernandez, previously of Witchford Village College, died in February after she was struck by a speeding moped.

The 67-year-old died at the scene on Arbury Road in Cambridge when 25-year-old cocaine and heroin dealer Jack O'Donnell ploughed into her at a pedestrian crossing.

Mrs Bello Hernandez was the full-time carer of her daughter Lydia who was injured in a crash on the same road 15 years before her mother's death.

For her mother's birthday, a Facebook Live fundraising concert is being staged to remember Lesley and to financially support Lydia.

The gig will take place on Saturday, October 19 at 8.25pm, just one day before Lesley's birthday, and is free to watch worldwide.

Lydia said: "She [Lesley] was killed outside my doctor's surgery after collecting my prescription. She died doing something for me, which is very painful to accept.

"It's lovely to see posts about her time as a teacher at Witchford as she'd often talk about memories of students trips.

"She would be so happy to know that those that have commented enjoyed their time with her."

Lydia's friends - who will be performing during the live event - are collecting donations via PayPal and are calling the fundraiser 'Love for Lydia'.

Michaela Fedeczko, Love For Lydia organiser, said: "For this very special gig I will be performing some of my own material.

"I will be joined by Sean Snook on guitar, Edward Wren on keys and at points during the set by Ruth Ankrah and Fabiola Melagari on backing vocals.

"The night is a fundraising event for my friend Lydia who needs urgent treatment and ongoing full time care.

"It is also dedicated to the memory of her mother."

Lesley's killer was handed six years for death by dangerous driving, two years consecutive for possession with intent to supply cocaine and two years concurrent for dealing heroin.

O'Donnell was also disqualified from driving for period of nine years.

To donate, before, anytime during the show and for 24 hrs after, visit: www.paypal.me/love4lydia