East Cambs village hall aims to be ‘fit for purpose’ after funding boost

Cllr Steve Criswell said he is thrilled that schemes across the county which have received funding will improve the quality of life of residents. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL Archant

An East Cambridgeshire village hopes one of its facilities can be “fit for purpose for the next 50 years” after it won £131,125 of funding.

Burwell Parish Council received some of the final round of funding from Cambridgeshire County Council’s £5 million Communities Capital Fund to revamp the village’s Gardiner Memorial Hall in a bid to increase its appeal to residents.

The parish council say the interior of the hall has remained unchanged since the 1960s and hopes that improvements can help it reduce its carbon footprint, running costs and provide improved usage for those who are physically challenged.

Cllr Steve Criswell, chairman of the county council’s communities and partnership committee, said: “I am thrilled that the committee has approved grants for these worthy schemes, and that we have been able to secure more funding for projects that will improve the quality of life for the communities of Cambridgeshire.

“It has been wonderful to see so many community projects supplying significant benefits for their residents.”

The Fund, which launched in April, has supported projects during the coronavirus pandemic that matter most to local people in order to make positive changes to the community.