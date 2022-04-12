A memorial bench to remember Paul Harvey (inset) was unveiled outside the Lamb & Flag in Welney on April 9. - Credit: Paul Spears

A bench to remember a ‘respected’ villager who spent nearly 20 years working at his local pub was unveiled over the weekend (April 9).

Around £2,000 was raised to install the memorial bench for Paul Harvey, who worked at the Lamb and Flag in Welney for 17 years.

Paul died aged 61 last August and was known for his humour as well as offering a helping hand.

The bench was unveiled by Paul's grandchildren outside the pub at 3pm on Saturday.

Sue Spears helped to raise the money alongside Tracey Willis and Mel Howard at the Sandringham 10k last September.

Paul Spears, who helped arrange the bench alongside other villagers, said: “We had a fantastic crowd watching Paul’s grandchildren including the latest edition at just three weeks old.

“I am sure that Paul would have been overwhelmed at this display of affection.”

He added: “The bench will be a lasting legacy of this husband, father, grandfather, and respected member of the Lamb & Flag team.”

