Villagers teamed up to raise £2,000 to install a memorial bench for popular Welney character Paul Harvey (inset). - Credit: Tracey Willis/Family

A bench to remember a “very well-liked" villager who spent nearly 20 years at his local pub will be unveiled.

Around £2,000 has been raised to install a memorial bench for Paul Harvey, who worked at the Lamb and Flag in Welney for 17 years.

Sue Spears helped raise the amount alongside Tracey Willis and Mel Howard at the Sandringham 10k last September.

“The pub has a sentimental meaning and Paul was very well-liked, hence why we raised so much money as many people knew him as a cheeky chap behind the bar,” said Sue.

“We want a solid oak bench which will hopefully last the test of time.”

A memorial bench will be unveiled at the Lamb and Flag pub in Welney, where Paul Harvey worked for 17 years. - Credit: Family

Paul, who died aged 61 last August, was known for his humour as well as offering a helping hand.

Sue said Paul’s family were “overwhelmed” with the amount raised and that the support for a memorial bench shows how popular he was.

Villagers including Sue Spears took part in the Sandringham 10k event last year to raise £2,000 for a memorial bench in memory of Paul Harvey. - Credit: Tracey Willis

“I had a client come in around Christmas and she donated because she remembers Paul being friendly to her, so I think he made a huge impact on people,” Sue added.

“He was very much part of the furniture.”

The bench will be unveiled outside the pub on Saturday, April 9 at 3pm.