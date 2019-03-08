Littleport charity receive kind donations as part of Tesco food redistribution scheme

Members of the Littleport charity, Branching Out, sampled a range of food donated by the Tesco store in Ely as part of a nationwide food redistribution scheme. Pictures: KATIE RATTIGAN Archant

A Littleport charity is aiming to improve the lives of adults with complex learning disabilities with the help of food donations from its local Tesco store.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members of Branching Out sampled a range of food from the Ely store, enabling members to use surplus food during sessions, cooking workshops and even to create dog biscuits.

The charity has received donations such as vegetables and baked goods from Tesco since 2017, which it has used to make lunches for members during training sessions.

Susan Wiggans, general manager at Branching Out, said: "We're hugely grateful for Tesco for the surplus food.

"Without it, we'd have to purchase the items ourselves, which would leave us with much less budget to use on supporting vulnerable members of our community."

Founded in 1994, Branching Out provides work-based training to its members such as upcycling, gardening and cooking, offering volunteering opportunities at its charity shop to help people become more involved in the community.

The biggest surplus food redistribution scheme of its kind in the UK, Community Food Connection sees surplus food from Tesco stores distributed to local charities and community groups, and is run in conjunction with food charity FareShare.

For more information on the scheme, visit https://fareshare.org.uk/getting-food/fareshare-go-support/.

You may also want to watch: