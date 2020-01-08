Advanced search

Ely Inner Wheel Club put baking skills to the test in aid of annual event

PUBLISHED: 10:56 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 08 January 2020

Ely Inner Wheel Club welcomed Marney Connor and Sue Booth from family support charity Home-Start in aid of Inner Wheel day. Picture: DIANA GOLDSTEIN

Ely Inner Wheel Club welcomed Marney Connor and Sue Booth from family support charity Home-Start in aid of Inner Wheel day. Picture: DIANA GOLDSTEIN

Archant

Members of the Ely Inner Wheel Club brought their cake-baking skills to the fore as they welcomed visitors from one of the UK's leading family support charities.

Cups of tea and sweet delights were served at the Old Dispensary in aid of Inner Wheel Day this month, which members were able to enjoy.

The event saw Marney Connor from Home-Start, who received £150 to buy Christmas presents for the children, and Sue Booth, who originally started the charity in the district, in attendance.

You may also want to watch:

Home-Start is a voluntary organisation offering support to families when life becomes difficult, and also assists parents when emotional support and practical help is needed to build their self confidence and self-esteem.

Ely Inner Wheel meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 7pm.

The Inner Wheel Club of Ely formed in 1948 and is linked to the Rotary Club of Ely.

For more information, call Joy Hockey at 01353 663525.

Most Read

School closure in Littleport due to ‘lack of heating’

Littleport Primary School will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday January 7) due to a lack of heating. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Ely man arrested after officers find him with £1,200 in cash and a large quantity of suspected class A drugs - at four in the morning

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Ely after officers found him with £1,200 in cash and a large quantity or suspected class A drugs when they raided his home in Chief Street at around 4am on Saturday January 4. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBS

Soham ‘gateway’ plan for 540 homes, shops, medical centre and nursery school submitted to East Cambs Council

Soham Eastern Gateway: The development will provide up to 540 homes, including affordable housing, as well as a new GP surgery, commercial spaces, a nursery, and open, green and play spaces for all Soham residents. Images are from a YouTuibe 'fly through' created by This Land Ltd. Picture; THIS LAND LTD

Hollywood glamour to come to Ely Cathedral in Crowns & Gowns exhibition

Hollywood glamour to come to Ely Cathedral in Crowns & Gowns exhibition. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Hare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire weekend blitz

Hare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire. Picture: EAST CAMBS POLICE/ RCAT

Most Read

School closure in Littleport due to ‘lack of heating’

Littleport Primary School will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday January 7) due to a lack of heating. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Ely man arrested after officers find him with £1,200 in cash and a large quantity of suspected class A drugs - at four in the morning

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Ely after officers found him with £1,200 in cash and a large quantity or suspected class A drugs when they raided his home in Chief Street at around 4am on Saturday January 4. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBS

Soham ‘gateway’ plan for 540 homes, shops, medical centre and nursery school submitted to East Cambs Council

Soham Eastern Gateway: The development will provide up to 540 homes, including affordable housing, as well as a new GP surgery, commercial spaces, a nursery, and open, green and play spaces for all Soham residents. Images are from a YouTuibe 'fly through' created by This Land Ltd. Picture; THIS LAND LTD

Hollywood glamour to come to Ely Cathedral in Crowns & Gowns exhibition

Hollywood glamour to come to Ely Cathedral in Crowns & Gowns exhibition. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Hare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire weekend blitz

Hare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire. Picture: EAST CAMBS POLICE/ RCAT

Latest from the Ely Standard

Rural campaign group call for action on hare coursers by making changes to the law

Two suspected hare coursers in Wicken were stopped by police after a vehicle in a nearby ditch was seized last month. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Ely Inner Wheel Club put baking skills to the test in aid of annual event

Ely Inner Wheel Club welcomed Marney Connor and Sue Booth from family support charity Home-Start in aid of Inner Wheel day. Picture: DIANA GOLDSTEIN

Ely gets set to host soul and serenity fayre for first time

Spirit art, crystals and healers formed part of Ely's first pagan fayre, ran by PositivEly Treated, which proved to be a success. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Soham ‘gateway’ plan for 540 homes, shops, medical centre and nursery school submitted to East Cambs Council

Soham Eastern Gateway: The development will provide up to 540 homes, including affordable housing, as well as a new GP surgery, commercial spaces, a nursery, and open, green and play spaces for all Soham residents. Images are from a YouTuibe 'fly through' created by This Land Ltd. Picture; THIS LAND LTD

24 Hours in Police Custody reveals the brutal killing of young Cambridgeshire drug dealer - and the hunt for his killers

Jordan Shepherd remanded in custody for the murder. He was featured on Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody last night. Picture: CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists