Ely Inner Wheel Club put baking skills to the test in aid of annual event

Ely Inner Wheel Club welcomed Marney Connor and Sue Booth from family support charity Home-Start in aid of Inner Wheel day. Picture: DIANA GOLDSTEIN Archant

Members of the Ely Inner Wheel Club brought their cake-baking skills to the fore as they welcomed visitors from one of the UK's leading family support charities.

Cups of tea and sweet delights were served at the Old Dispensary in aid of Inner Wheel Day this month, which members were able to enjoy.

The event saw Marney Connor from Home-Start, who received £150 to buy Christmas presents for the children, and Sue Booth, who originally started the charity in the district, in attendance.

Home-Start is a voluntary organisation offering support to families when life becomes difficult, and also assists parents when emotional support and practical help is needed to build their self confidence and self-esteem.

Ely Inner Wheel meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 7pm.

The Inner Wheel Club of Ely formed in 1948 and is linked to the Rotary Club of Ely.

For more information, call Joy Hockey at 01353 663525.