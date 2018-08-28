Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Author is left wondering how to sell her books after Melrose Press goes into liquidation

PUBLISHED: 11:55 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:27 06 February 2019

Ray Christie has been left with 450 copies of her book and no idea how to sell them after Melrose Press in Ely went into liquidation. The book is called If Only I Knew by Angela Grant (her pen name).

Ray Christie has been left with 450 copies of her book and no idea how to sell them after Melrose Press in Ely went into liquidation. The book is called If Only I Knew by Angela Grant (her pen name).

Archant

A woman who lost her fashion business when city centre disruption left customers unable to get to her shop, has been hit for a second time, after an Ely book publisher went into liquidation.

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market. Picture: ROBINSON LAYERNewspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Ray Christie closed her fashion shop in Edinburgh and realised her dream of writing a book, getting it published by Ely-based Melrose Press.

However, the firm has now closed with debts of around £500,000, and Ray is left with 450 copies of her novel, If Only I Knew, and no distributor to sell it for her.

The Scottish novelist. whose pen name is Angela Grant, is one of many writers across the globe who paid out hundreds to have their work printed but are left wondering how their situation will be resolved.

Ray’s husband Bob, 83, said: “We had been looking without success for an agent when we came across Melrose Publishing.

“We paid £5,000 for them to do the editing, printing and marketing, they were very professional and helpful.

“I used to be a member of the Melrose Rugby Club in the Scottish borders, so on that basis and that they were such a good set up, we went with them.

“The book went on sale in September and was listed on Amazon. Everything was going well, but when I rang the girls in the office for an update we heard they were no longer in business.

“We were sent 450 copies of the book but it’s frustrating because most book shops will only deal with a distributor.

“We haven’t heard from the liquidators and are now stuck with a load of books.”

Ray used to run a business in Edinburgh but suffered a huge financial blow of lost custom during the disruptive Edinburgh trams project - which a public inquiry has been told will have a final price of £1bn.

Her romantic novel is set in Africa and took her two years to complete.

Price Bailey is the liquidator to Melrose Press Ltd which ran for more than 49 years.

It has gone into administration with debts approaching £500,000.

Barclays Bank in Ely is shown as being owed £25,204 whilst the list of creditors covers individuals from around the world including Lebanon, South Africa, Australia, Switzerland, Spain, Croatia and Brazil.

A resolution of the directors that the company “be wound up voluntarily” was made earlier this month. The company’s offices at St Thomas’s Place, Ely, are being advertised for re-letting.

• For a copy of the book for £10 with free P&P email bobmchristie@aol.com.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mayor Palmer’s town councillor father refused permission to build two chalet bungalows at Soham in a next door field

Soham town councillor Christopher Palmer (right) has been refused permission to build two bungalows next to his son. Mayor James Palmer, in Soham. East Cambs Council says there were no special circumstances to allow it. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Mayor Palmer yet to hand over proceeds of summer ‘charity’ ball- a sum helped by caterer’s decision to knock £2,000 off the bill after an invoicing error

£12,000 was raised at the inaugural ball held by Mayor James Palmer. The £120 a head event was held in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral. One of the images from the PTSD999 Facebook page.

No option to pick a different site but you can influence decisions over this site says Network Rail as they unveil £20m Soham station plans

Soham station then - and maybe in the future?

Travellers leave land next to abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre after court action is taken

Travellers leave land next to abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre after court action is taken. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Man dies in a two vehicle crash at Bottisham

Appeal for witnesses following a crash in Bottisham on February 2.

Most Read

Mayor Palmer’s town councillor father refused permission to build two chalet bungalows at Soham in a next door field

Soham town councillor Christopher Palmer (right) has been refused permission to build two bungalows next to his son. Mayor James Palmer, in Soham. East Cambs Council says there were no special circumstances to allow it. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Mayor Palmer yet to hand over proceeds of summer ‘charity’ ball- a sum helped by caterer’s decision to knock £2,000 off the bill after an invoicing error

£12,000 was raised at the inaugural ball held by Mayor James Palmer. The £120 a head event was held in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral. One of the images from the PTSD999 Facebook page.

No option to pick a different site but you can influence decisions over this site says Network Rail as they unveil £20m Soham station plans

Soham station then - and maybe in the future?

Travellers leave land next to abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre after court action is taken

Travellers leave land next to abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre after court action is taken. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Man dies in a two vehicle crash at Bottisham

Appeal for witnesses following a crash in Bottisham on February 2.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Mayor Palmer yet to hand over proceeds of summer ‘charity’ ball- a sum helped by caterer’s decision to knock £2,000 off the bill after an invoicing error

£12,000 was raised at the inaugural ball held by Mayor James Palmer. The £120 a head event was held in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral. One of the images from the PTSD999 Facebook page.

Travellers leave land next to abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre after court action is taken

Travellers leave land next to abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre after court action is taken. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Author is left wondering how to sell her books after Melrose Press goes into liquidation

Ray Christie has been left with 450 copies of her book and no idea how to sell them after Melrose Press in Ely went into liquidation. The book is called If Only I Knew by Angela Grant (her pen name).

Council tax in Cambridgeshire up by five per cent to fill a £13 million budget hole

Council tax in Cambridgeshire up by five per cent to fill a £13 million budget hole. Picture: ARCHANT.

Flat fire caused by fridge freezer leads to warning about importance of working smoke alarms and not overloading sockets

Crews attended a flat fire in Cambridgeshire that was caused by a fridge freezer over the weekend. Cambs Fire crews have since issued advice about preventing similar fires. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists