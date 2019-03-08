Man charged in connection with Meldreth armed robberies

Man charged in connection with Meldreth armed robberies. The offences took place at One Stop in High Street on August 9 last year and January 7. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW. Archant

A man has been charged with assault and carrying a weapon in connection with two armed robberies at a shop in Meldreth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Troy Aldous, 21, of Bucksherd Close, Great Cambourne, has been charged with two counts of possessing an imitation firearm and two counts of robbery.

He was also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The offences took place at One Stop in High Street on August 9 last year and Monday January 7.

He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday April 8).