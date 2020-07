Woman in court for burglary

Melanie Askew, 41, has been remanded to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (July 9) charged with two counts of burglary in High Barns, Ely. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW Archant

A woman is set to appear in court today (July 9) for burglary incidents in Ely.

Melanie Askew, 41, has been remanded to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of burglary.

The charges relate to incidents in High Barns, Ely, on June 23 and 27.