Public can see how county council support children and young people in Cambridgeshire

13 June, 2019 - 15:40
Public can see how county council support children and young people in Cambridgeshire. Picture: ARCHANT

People in Cambridgeshire will be able to meet with county council bosses to see the work they do to support children.

The meetings with Cambridgeshire County Council's children and young people committee will enable communities to engage with the committee and see democracy in action.

After a successful trial this spring, when the committee met at Fenland Hall in March, there will be a meeting on July 9 at East Cambridgeshire District Council offices in The Grange, Ely.

It is hoped that future committee meetings will be held in other locations around the county.

Holding these meetings in district council offices has also helped to strengthen links with county council partners.

Councillor Simon Bywater, chairman of the committee, said: "We want to get out and about to make it easier for people living in other parts of the county to attend and to see at first hand the work we do to support children and young people in the county.

"I would urge Ely and East Cambridgeshire residents with an interest in local democracy or in issues related to children and young people or education to come along."

For more information about the committee visit: https://cambridgeshire.cmis.uk.com/ccc_live/Committees/tabid/62/ctl/ViewCMIS_CommitteeDetails/mid/381/id/4/Default.aspx

The agenda will be published one week before the meeting.

