Night of celebration for local theatre favourites at Viva Soham's annual awards night

Night of celebration for local theatre favourites at Viva Soham's annual awards night, which was held at Ely College on Sunday November 17. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

A star-studded ceremony celebrating the achievements of Viva Soham and its members saw more than 20 awards presented.

More than 250 guests attended Viva Arts and Community Group's event at Ely College on Sunday (November 17).

Special guests and award presenters included the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, theatre star and Viva president Liza Goddard, TV star and Viva co-president Mike Fenton Sevens and West End musical theatre legend Emma Lindars.

Racheal Polsom, Viva's administrator, said: "We had a fantastic evening and it was a great community event.

"We would like to thank everyone who made the event possible and all of our supporters.

The event also included live entertainment and an update on Viva's Spencer Mill Project in Soham, which starts this month.

A presentation was also made to the Mayor of Ely Cllr Mike Rouse, who is a long term Viva volunteer and supporter.

These awards were presented on the night.

- Katie Barrett - Members Member Youth (Anastasia Billinge) award

- Bridget Hickish - Members Member Adult (The Hobbs Cup)

- Holly Pryke - Viva Trustees Award for Leadership

- Ruby Leonard - The Harvey Ensemble Award (Youth

- David Burchell - Show Must Go On (Josh Schumann) Award

- Zara Minns - Brackenridge Dance Award

- Oliver Howell - Liza Goddard Comedy Award (Youth)

- Steve Perry - Angela Bocking Musicianship Award

- Penny Minns - Harry Fletcher Backstage Award

- Fin & Ruby Fordham - Vivienne Smart Junior Award

- Sam Jones - Ruth Francis Special Contribution

- Dylan Cardwell - Dan Schumann Award

- Aaron Lord - Sir John Baird Actor (Youth)

- Riley Williames - Lady Mary Baird Actress (Youth)

- Judith Collingswood - The Townsend Ensemble Award (Adult)

- Rob Barton - Sir James and Ava Paice Actor (Adult)

- Amanda Aldridge - Anne Tuite Actress (Adult)

- Kate Nolan - Robert & Lisa Barnes Supporting Actress (Adult)

- David Blyth - Mike Fenton Stevens Supporting Actor (Adult)

- Kate Weekes - Sheila Steafel Comedy Award (Adult)

- Samantha Gallop - Unsung Hero Award

- Frank Crosby - Richard Spendlove Best Director Award

- Amy Roberts - Steven Kenna Triple Threat Award

- Bethany Geech - Jean Macrae Supporting Actress (Youth)

- Ollie Partridge - David Tickner Supporting Actor (Youth)

- Scarlett Harper - The Maxie Viva Mini Member Award (Youth)

Viva's next production is The 39 Steps to be staged in Fordham Victoria Hall from December 5 to7. Book tickets via 01353 722228.

