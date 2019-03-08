Ely's most famous cat Garfield is holding a book signing this weekend

Garfield during his book signing session at Ely library with city mayor, Councillor Mike Rouse.. Picture: CATE CARUTH Archant

Ely’s most famous cat, Garfield, who is also known as Mr Sainsbury’s, will be at the Virgin Holidays store in Sainsbury’s on Saturday April 20 for a book signing.

The store has invited him and his owner to make a personal appearance to promote and sign copies of his book 'What's THAT Doing There?'

The owner, Mike, will be signing the books while Garfield indulges in the cuddles and attention.

Vanessa Bismuth, communications and marketing advisor at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “Garfield is a local celebrity in Ely as he spends most of his time in Sainsbury's.

“He takes himself there under his own steam because he seems to love meeting people so much.

“He lets everyone stroke him and even climbs into people cars as they load their shopping because he loves attention.

“He has a Facebook following and has even 'written' his own memoir.”

Admission to the event, which runs from 11am, is free and books will be available for sale.