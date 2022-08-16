An image of Denny Abbey & the Farmland Museum's 2021 WW1 themed event - Credit: Denny Abbey and The Farmland Museum

A Medieval Weekend special event is making its return to Denny Abbey and the Farmland Museum on August 28-29 after a three-year absence.

For the first time since 2019, the Harrington Household is returning to the museum for a medieval bank holiday weekend.

Individuals will be able to learn about medieval life, warfare, talk to character actors playing medieval soldiers, and much more.

August 28 will see demonstrations of artisan loom weaving and on August 29 there will be Blended Monkey Crafts with traditional pole lathe demonstrations and ceramics displays.

Children can make medieval crafts, follow a trail and dress as monks in Denny Abbey.

HistoryNeedsYou will also be in attendance with performances of ‘Fenland’s Got Talent’ each day.

Adult tickets are £6, child tickets are £3.50 and under-fives get in free.

Annual passes are not valid for entry but holders can pay a reduced entry fee of £3.50 for adults and £2.50 children.

The event will run from 10am – 4pm.