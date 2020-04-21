Advanced search

Health trust’s ‘Thank you’ to groups donating PPE during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 10:32 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:32 21 April 2020

Anna Ellis, care co-ordinator and occupational therapist Laura Rose who work for CPFT’s Discharge To Assess team at the Princess of Wales Hospital, Ely, wear visors which have been made by schools and organisations.

Anna Ellis, care co-ordinator and occupational therapist Laura Rose who work for CPFT’s Discharge To Assess team at the Princess of Wales Hospital, Ely, wear visors which have been made by schools and organisations.

CPFT

A health trust has publicly thanked schools and organisations for making protective visors for staff on the coronavirus frontline.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust (CPFT) provides community healthcare for the elderly and those with long-term conditions, mental health services as well as disability and social care support.

The organisations that produced the visors include Hinchingbrooke School in Huntingdon, King’s School in Ely and Longsands Academy in St Neots.

You may also want to watch:

Vicky Thompson, Head of Nursing and Quality for the Trust’s Older People and Adult Community Directorate, said: “The response of our frontline clinical teams has been exceptional during the COVID-19 pandemic – and so has the generosity and support of the public.

“At CPFT we have physical health and mental health in-patient wards, and community physical health and mental health teams team treating people in their own homes.

“With our community physical health nurses, in particular, they are treating older people and those with long-term conditions who are the very people who are most at risk from coronavirus – and so these visors with help to keep both patients and staff safe by helping to prevent the spread of infection.”

At Easter, the trust issued for an appeal for groups making scrubs to get in touch. To donate PPE, contact CovidPPE@cpft.nhs.uk.

Contact the Head To Toe charity via charity@cpft.nhs.uk for donations to frontline staff.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Romanian health workers holding Easter celebration fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions

A group of friends who live in Pratt Street, Soham, flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by putting up a “huge gazebo” and holding a garden party to celebrate Easter - before incriminating themselves by tagging each other in photos on Facebook. This picture was uploaded by one of the guests on social media. Picture: FACEBOOK

Small ‘army’ of police raid travellers site in East Cambridgeshire - and recover six stolen caravans and two trailers

Stolen caravans were recovered by Cambridgeshire police during a Sunday morning raid on Smithy Fen travellers' site, Cottenham. It is not known if arrests were made. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Large bag of cannabis found in man’s rucksack after he is caught running from police

Police found this large bag of cannabis in a man�s rucksack after he was caught running from officers in Cherry Hill park in Ely. Picture: East Cambs Cops

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Most Read

Romanian health workers holding Easter celebration fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions

A group of friends who live in Pratt Street, Soham, flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by putting up a “huge gazebo” and holding a garden party to celebrate Easter - before incriminating themselves by tagging each other in photos on Facebook. This picture was uploaded by one of the guests on social media. Picture: FACEBOOK

Small ‘army’ of police raid travellers site in East Cambridgeshire - and recover six stolen caravans and two trailers

Stolen caravans were recovered by Cambridgeshire police during a Sunday morning raid on Smithy Fen travellers' site, Cottenham. It is not known if arrests were made. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Large bag of cannabis found in man’s rucksack after he is caught running from police

Police found this large bag of cannabis in a man�s rucksack after he was caught running from officers in Cherry Hill park in Ely. Picture: East Cambs Cops

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ex-police commissioner will not face criminal charges over explicit photo

Former police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite will not face criminal charges for allegedly sending an indecent image to a woman he had only recently met. The woman will appeal the CPS decision not to prosecute.. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Ely Tigers chairman ‘hugely heartened’ as rugby community sends their support for long-serving player battling coronavirus

Chris Day, chairman of Ely Tigers, said he is overwhelmed by the amount of support received for player Stacy Mould (pictured, left), who is battling the coronavirus. Picture: STEVE WELLS

Health trust’s ‘Thank you’ to groups donating PPE during coronavirus pandemic

Anna Ellis, care co-ordinator and occupational therapist Laura Rose who work for CPFT’s Discharge To Assess team at the Princess of Wales Hospital, Ely, wear visors which have been made by schools and organisations.

Romanian health workers holding Easter celebration fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions

A group of friends who live in Pratt Street, Soham, flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by putting up a “huge gazebo” and holding a garden party to celebrate Easter - before incriminating themselves by tagging each other in photos on Facebook. This picture was uploaded by one of the guests on social media. Picture: FACEBOOK

Young people across the Fens aim to develop skills during coronavirus lockdown with ‘Neurons’ online programme

20Twenty Productions have launched an online programme called Neurons to help children and young people develop their skills during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DAN MASON
Drive 24