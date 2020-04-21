Health trust’s ‘Thank you’ to groups donating PPE during coronavirus pandemic

Anna Ellis, care co-ordinator and occupational therapist Laura Rose who work for CPFT’s Discharge To Assess team at the Princess of Wales Hospital, Ely, wear visors which have been made by schools and organisations. CPFT

A health trust has publicly thanked schools and organisations for making protective visors for staff on the coronavirus frontline.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust (CPFT) provides community healthcare for the elderly and those with long-term conditions, mental health services as well as disability and social care support.

The organisations that produced the visors include Hinchingbrooke School in Huntingdon, King’s School in Ely and Longsands Academy in St Neots.

Vicky Thompson, Head of Nursing and Quality for the Trust’s Older People and Adult Community Directorate, said: “The response of our frontline clinical teams has been exceptional during the COVID-19 pandemic – and so has the generosity and support of the public.

“At CPFT we have physical health and mental health in-patient wards, and community physical health and mental health teams team treating people in their own homes.

“With our community physical health nurses, in particular, they are treating older people and those with long-term conditions who are the very people who are most at risk from coronavirus – and so these visors with help to keep both patients and staff safe by helping to prevent the spread of infection.”

At Easter, the trust issued for an appeal for groups making scrubs to get in touch. To donate PPE, contact CovidPPE@cpft.nhs.uk.

Contact the Head To Toe charity via charity@cpft.nhs.uk for donations to frontline staff.