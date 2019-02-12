Advanced search

Ely beauticians to be first in Cambridgeshire to offer medical tattooing to help breast cancer patients

PUBLISHED: 12:15 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 26 February 2019

Medical tattooing in Ely to help breast cancer patients. Eternal Beauty Company is working alongside Pure Ely. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Beauty specialists in Ely will be the first to bring restorative medical tattooing to Cambridgeshire to help breast cancer patients.

Eternal Beauty Company, in Three Cups Walk, will offer the service to patients who have undergone surgery for breast cancer, breast reconstruction and gender reassignment.

Medical tattooing can offer enormous benefits for a patient, both aesthetically and personally.

While relatively new to the area, Eternal Beauty Company is the only centre of its type in Ely to offer the ‘cosmedical’ service and one of only three in East Anglia.

People consider having an artistic tattoo for a variety of reasons, including helping them to feel more confident after breast cancer treatment or to mark what they have been through.

Working alongside Pure Ely, advanced aesthetics practitioner and Eternal Beauty Company owner, Laura Marshall MGBT, is offering complimentary sessions.

They will be available at selected local clinics for Ely residents affected by reconstructive breast surgery of any kind.

“When I started Eternal Beauty it was always with a view to bring confidence and support to those who need it most, which is why I already offer alopecia clients the option to ‘pay with a smile’ and I hope this extends that philosophy,” Laura said.

“It is no great surprise that people can be left with an understandable dip in confidence from battles which result in surgical interventions - these are monumental events that are genuinely life-limiting for some people.

“I am honoured to be a part of restoring the confidence in someone who needs it most and as a result we are also proud partners with ‘Something To Look Forward To’, a national charity who support chemotherapy patients at all stages of treatment.”

Laura is qualified to the highest grade as a beauty assessor and medical therapist, training with industry elites in Knightsbridge.

For more information contact Laura at enquiries@eternalbeautycompany.co.uk or visit www.eternalbeautycompany.co.uk

