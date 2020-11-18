Man who threatened woman with meat cleaver hours after being released from prison is jailed again
PUBLISHED: 15:40 18 November 2020
A man who threatened a woman with a meat cleaver just hours after being released from prison has been jailed again.
James Fitt, 31, of no fixed abode, made his way to his former partner’s home in Trumpington after being released from prison on 14 September.
He took a meat cleaver from the kitchen and a plank of wood and when the victim arrived home he approached her with it outside the house.
Police were called and 31-year-old Fitt attempted to make off through the property and over a garden fence but was found shortly after hiding in a car park.
CCTV footage from neighbouring properties captured the incident and at Peterborough Crown Court he pleaded guilty to threatening a person with a blade in a public place.
He was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Thursday (12 November).
Detective Constable Jess Day said: “I hope the sentence handed to Fitt will show those who carry knives that they will go to prison if they are caught. We’re working to tackle knife-related violence across the county.”
If you know someone who carries a knife or a weapon, you can report it to police here https://bit.ly/3ngpZlS If you don’t want to speak to police, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
