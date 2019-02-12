Man jailed for carrying meat cleaver as he walked through city centre

Jamie Woodroof, who was caught walking around Peterborough with a six-and-a-half-inch meat cleaver hidden in the waistband of his trousers, has been jailed. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY. Archant

A man who was caught walking around Peterborough with a six-and-a-half-inch meat cleaver hidden in the waistband of his trousers has been jailed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jamie Woodroof, who was caught walking around Peterborough with a six-and-a-half-inch meat cleaver hidden in the waistband of his trousers, has been jailed. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY. Jamie Woodroof, who was caught walking around Peterborough with a six-and-a-half-inch meat cleaver hidden in the waistband of his trousers, has been jailed. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY.

Jamie Woodroof, 28, was wanted by police in connection with an assault on January 2 and arrested nine days later after officers received a tip-off that he was in the Brook Street area.

While in handcuffs he admitted he had a knife hidden in the waistband of his trousers.

When he arrived at Thorpe Wood Police Station he told officers he was carrying the knife to protect his girlfriend.

Woodroof, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, was sentenced to 16 months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (March 1) after pleading guilty to possession of a bladed article in a public place. No further action was taken regarding the assault.

DC Colin Avis said: “Regardless of whether Woodroof intended to use the weapon, he broke the law and thanks to the tip-off we were able to track him down and take one more knife off our streets.”

Anyone who knows someone who carries a knife can report it anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org

The force will be holding a knife amnesty from March 11 - 17. Amnesty bins will be located at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough, Parkside Police Station in Cambridge and Wisbech Police Station.

In addition to amnesty bins, officers will be visiting schools to talk about knife crime and test purchases will be carried out at retail outlets.

It is illegal to:

• Sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old • Carry a knife in public without good reason - unless it’s a knife with a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less, eg a Swiss Army knife

• Carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife

• Use any knife in a threatening way (even a legal knife, such as a Swiss Army knife)

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000.