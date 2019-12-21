Fine dining at McDonald's in Ely for Age UK

The team at the Ely McDonald's restaurant on Downham Road hosted a VIP dining event in support of Age UK. Picture: MCDONALDS Archant

Big Macs and chicken nuggets were served on bone china with silver cutlery for a VIP dining experience in support of Age UK in Ely.

McDonald's meals were served on crisp white tablecloths at the restaurant on Downham Road for the event.

Local franchisee Matt Jarrett and his team at the Ely McDonald's hosted the event to bring the community closer together.

Matt started his career with McDonald's nearly 35 years ago.

He now owns and operates nine restaurants in the local area employing more than 900 people.

He said: "We're thrilled to be able to help spread Christmas cheer this festive season, and it's been wonderful to see my team get involved with so many charitable activities this December."

McDonald's restaurants across the local area have also been getting into the festive spirit with the Salvation Army playing Christmas Carols and students from Peterborough Regional College donning their elf outfits to sing songs.

