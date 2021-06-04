Aspiring youngsters urged to take part in McDonald's football scheme
- Credit: Red Consultancy
Youngsters of all abilities will be able to take part in 120 hours of free, fun and Covid-secure football sessions as part of a scheme led by McDonald’s.
Fun Football sessions will take place in Cottenham this month, one of over 600 locations across the UK that aim to get kids active as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions ease.
The sessions will be delivered by qualified coaches as part of the McDonald’s programme in partnership with all four Football Associations in the UK to provide five million hours of free coaching to children by 2022.
Matthew Jarrett, of McDonald’s, said: “I’m thrilled that we can help get children back playing football together after such uncertain times.
“It’s important that children take this opportunity to keep active which will benefit both their physical and mental health.”
You may also want to watch:
Sessions will take place at the Cottenham Sports Centre, High Street, Cottenham, CB24 8UA on June 5, 12th, 19th and 26th between 12-1pm.
For more information and to register, visit: https://www.mcdonalds.com/gb/en-gb/football.html.
Most Read
- 1 No gym, no gym, no gym NO says council planners
- 2 Letter: Treat to welcome customers back say tearoom team
- 3 Ely in top 10 for UK culture and outdoor city breaks
- 4 Lucky escape for driver after car crashes into wall
- 5 Boatbuilders and rock bands - a nostalgic look at Ely and Cambridgeshire
- 6 Caught on camera - the moment railway crossing became a reality
- 7 A14 lorry driver fails drugs test
- 8 500 appointments available today at Fen vaccine centre
- 9 Attacker, armed with knives, arrived by taxi to repeatedly stab kidnap victim
- 10 £25k haul of cannabis, BMW and cash seized