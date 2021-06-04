Published: 6:45 AM June 4, 2021

McDonald's will launch their Fun Football programme in Cottenham as it encourages youngsters to get active after lockdown. - Credit: Red Consultancy

Youngsters of all abilities will be able to take part in 120 hours of free, fun and Covid-secure football sessions as part of a scheme led by McDonald’s.

Fun Football sessions will take place in Cottenham this month, one of over 600 locations across the UK that aim to get kids active as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions ease.

The sessions will be delivered by qualified coaches as part of the McDonald’s programme in partnership with all four Football Associations in the UK to provide five million hours of free coaching to children by 2022.

Matthew Jarrett, of McDonald’s, said: “I’m thrilled that we can help get children back playing football together after such uncertain times.

“It’s important that children take this opportunity to keep active which will benefit both their physical and mental health.”

Sessions will take place at the Cottenham Sports Centre, High Street, Cottenham, CB24 8UA on June 5, 12th, 19th and 26th between 12-1pm.

For more information and to register, visit: https://www.mcdonalds.com/gb/en-gb/football.html.