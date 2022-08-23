Some of the cars on the display at the cathedral - Credit: MX-5 owners club

A flurry of well-known sports cars dating back to over 30 years ago were spotted in East Cambridgeshire.

Mazda MX-5s turned up outside Ely Cathedral on Saturday, August 20, with 49 cars covering the area from 9am-4pm.

The cars showcased part of Japan's car culture, sporting an array of colours and generations of the infamous four-cylinder sports car and 1990s Japanese domestic and international market icon.

This was the third 'Gathering on the Green' organised by Bill and Sue Medlow on behalf of MX-5 Owners Club members in the Cambridge area.

Some cars were from the first generation produced from 1989 to 1997, and some were even as new as the 2021-2022 models.

Visitors checked out the cars on display, asked questions, took selfies and in some cases got the opportunity to try out a piece of motoring history.

The Owners Club branch members who took part in the display were overwhelmed by the warm and friendly welcome they received from everybody who came to visit the event.