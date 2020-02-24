Gallery

Evening of entertainment and hundreds raised for charity at Mayor of Ely's annual 'community celebration'

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse's civic party held at The Maltings in Ely. Picture: Supplied/Mike Rouse Supplied/Mike Rouse

Hundreds of pounds have been raised for charity at an annual evening of entertainment led by the mayor of Ely.

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse’s civic party held at The Maltings in Ely. Picture: Supplied/Mike Rouse Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse’s civic party held at The Maltings in Ely. Picture: Supplied/Mike Rouse

The 'Mayor's Supper' event took place at The Maltings on Saturday, February 22 and saw more than £2,000 handed over to good causes across the county.

Mayor Mike Rouse praised attendees for their donations as more than 100 guests helped raise £460 for Pos+Ability, a charity which supports people living with long-term neurological conditions

KD Theatre Productions handed over a cheque for £2,000 to the mayor's charity and Mike was given an early birthday cake ahead of his 80th birthday.

He said: "Thank you all for coming. This year I wanted to do something different, not a formal ball or dinner with invitations to other mayors and chairs, but a community celebration for Ely.

"I talk a lot about 'community', what makes a community welcoming, inclusive and healthy.

"We are fortunate to live in a small historic city with a great cathedral and many fine buildings and attractions - but people make a community."

For a full list of 'thankyous' and a gallery of photos, visit Mike Rouse on Facebook.

