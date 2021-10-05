Published: 6:00 AM October 5, 2021

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson believes electric transport will help improve the health of residents in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough after plans to extend e-bike and e-scooter trials were approved. - Credit: CAPCA

Plans to extend e-scooter and electric bike trials in Cambridgeshire in a bid to improve air quality across the county have been approved.

Recommendations to extend the e-scooter trial in Cambridge until March 2022 and expand the e-bike network into other areas of Cambridgeshire were also agreed at a Combined Authority board meeting on September 29.

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson said: “I’m convinced that electric modes of transport provide the key as we look to not only reduce the impact on our climate, but to improve the health of people living in this region."

Trials of the ultra-low emissions modes of transport were carried out by the Combined Authority last year in partnership with micro-mobility operator Voi Technology.

The Combined Authority will continue to work with Voi and county and city council colleagues before feeding back to the Department of Transport.

Jack Samler, general manager at Voi UK and Ireland, said: “Over 342,000 e-scooter and e-bike rides have been taken in the region reducing an estimated 109,000 short car trips.

“We are committed to delivering a service that continues to benefit everyone while continuing to have the safety of our riders, pedestrians, and all other road users as our top priority."