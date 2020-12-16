£18.6m rail station is on the right track

James Palmer, Mayor of the Combined Authority, visited the site of the new railway station in Soham. Picture: James Palmer / Twitter Archant

Mayor James Palmer visited the construction site of Soham’s £18.6m rail station.

Trains are set to run through the new station towards the end of next year - and Mayor Palmer took the opportunity to see the project’s progress.

The Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority tweeted: “Today I have been to visit the works on site at the new railway station at Soham, the first trains will be stopping here in December 2021.

“Soham is part of a wider investment into rail across the Combined Authority area.”

When completed, it will provide the town with a railway connection for the first time in almost 55 years.

An initial construction phase began this autumn in preparation for the main works, which will begin early next year.

Greater Anglia’s Ipswich to Peterborough service will stop at Soham.

The contract to build Soham’s £18.6 million railway station – complete with a 99-metre platform – was awarded to a London-based construction company.

J Murphy & Sons Ltd will deliver the project, which will provide the town with a rail connection for the first time in almost 55 years, after Network Rail handed them the contract.