Blooming good time at horticultural charity EARTH in Ely

Flowers and friendship at horticultural charity EARTH in Ely as mayor visits. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

It's a blooming nice weekend at Ely charity EARTH as volunteers have seen their range of plants blossom due to ongoing support.

The independent horticultural charity based at Larkfield, High Barns, was visited by Mayor Mike Rouse who took gardening advice from the green-fingered growers.

They help people of all ages with varying abilities to work alongside each other in real horticultural situations.

People with severe learning disabilities and young people wishing to undertake work experience are supported in learning new skills.

The charity is always in need of practical materials, ranging from unwanted plants to spare pens and paper. Seeds, plants, pots or tools are also welcome.

Mayor Rouse said: "Always a pleasure to support Vicky and the great work that EARTH do.

"Well done Sarah and Peter, the volunteers, the service users, parents, friends and all who support this great Ely Charity.

"Go up to Larkfield and buy some plants!"

