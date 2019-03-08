Advanced search

Mayor Palmer urges 'support and clarity' for those affected by closure of Thomas Cook

PUBLISHED: 14:23 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:23 23 September 2019

Mayor James Palmer has begun talks with the Government over what can be done to support both customers and staff of Thomas Cook. The travel agent has gone into liquidation and £100m will now be spent on bringing its customers back to the UK. Picture: ARCHANT

Mayor James Palmer said today it was important to offer "support and clarity" as quickly as possible to those affected by the Thomas Cook liquidation.

Mayor Palmer, who heads the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA), said: "I will be working to support a cross-Government taskforce, including the Department for Works and Pensions (DWP) and Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to provide any support I can at this very worrying time.

"I am in regular contact with Government on this, and what's important now is that we can offer support and clarity to those affected as rapidly as possible."

Mayor Palmer described the collapse as "dreadful news for all concerned and my first thoughts are with the Thomas Cook employees based in Peterborough and elsewhere.

"This is clearly a developing situation, and the immediate impacts of all those affected are continuing to be assessed."

He said he had "been in conversations" today with the DWP and BEIS to establish how, as far as possible, the impacts can be minimised.

"I have been assured the Government is fully committed to supporting employees affected by the collapse and also I'm aware that Government is providing employees with advice on the situation this morning," he said.

In the UK's biggest ever peacetime repatriation effort the programme, named Operation Matterhorn, is under way to bring home 150,000 customers of the collapsed travel operator back to the UK.

Operation Matterhorn is expected to cost £100m but the real impact will be felt in coming months as thousands of workers try to find new job and those booked with Thomas Cook try to find alternative holidays and flights.

What an amazing night - the winners and finalists enjoying their success at the 2019 Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards 2019 Business of the Year Bluebire Care

Full steam ahead as Cambridgeshire Freemasons raise £1,000

It was full steam ahead for Cambridgeshire Freemasons after £1,000 was raised at a garden party jointly run by two local lodges. Picture: MICHAEL HINTON.

Premier Travel in Ely and Holiday With Us in March set up emergency helplines to support customers who have booked holidays with Thomas Cook

Premier Travel in Ely has set up an emergency helpline to support customers who have booked holidays with Thomas Cook - which ceased trading this morning (Monday).

999 call to police as man enters Whittlesey supermarket and begins smashing it up - horrified staff watched the mayhem unfold

Nisa stiore in Whittlesey that opened as normal on Saturday following a disturbance the evening before which saw police called to make an arrest. Picture; NISA

Jobs, shops and station revamp to transform Littleport in new masterplan

East Cambs councillors are to approve the Littleport Vision 2030 document for submission to the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority for adoption. It could help shape the future of the village for years to come. Picture; EAST CAMBS COUNCIL

