Surprise appearance at Littleport parkrun by Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse

Surprise appearance at Littleport parkrun from Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse who presented Lyn with a medal alongside partner Cathy.

There were fancy-dress outfits on display at the 82nd Littleport parkrun on Saturday morning (January 4).

Surprise appearance at Littleport parkrun from Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse who presented Lyn with a medal alongside partner Cathy. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Surprise appearance at Littleport parkrun from Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse who presented Lyn with a medal alongside partner Cathy. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Runners had answered the call-out from Breast Cancer Now charity fundraiser and keen parkrunner, Cathy Gibb-de Swarte, to show their support and donate for her 65th birthday this week.

Cathy had also received a certificate and medal for her fundraising efforts for breast cancer awareness from the company Race the Distance while her partner was undergoing diagnostic tests with a subsequent operation in November.

Cathy decided that she wanted to give the medal to her, saying "well I just went out and ran - Lyn was the one going through it!"

Cathy then asked the couple's friend, Mike Rouse, who just happens to be the mayor of Ely, if he would come to the special parkrun and present the medal to Lyn.

Surprise appearance at Littleport parkrun from Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse who presented Lyn with a medal alongside partner Cathy. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Surprise appearance at Littleport parkrun from Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse who presented Lyn with a medal alongside partner Cathy. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Explaining why he was giving it to Lyn on behalf of Cathy and reaching into a pocket, Mike Rouse brought out a medal on a ribbon and placed it around a very shocked Lyn's neck.

